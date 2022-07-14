Ryan Garcia-Javier Fortuna fighter workout quotes

Photos by Cris Esqueda & Lily Heredia

LOS ANGELES (July 13, 2022) – Undefeated boxing phenom Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, and former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR hosted their fight week media workout today at EC Young Boxing Gym in Los Angeles,CA. They anticipated 12-round lightweight showdown will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles and will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN. Also in attendance of today’s media activities, was co-main event fighter Alexis “Lex” Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA, who will be facing Luis Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Arg. in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABO Welterweight Title. Also, in attendance was Lamont Roach Jr. (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC, who is scheduled for 12-rounds for the WBA Super Featherweight Title Eliminator against Angel “Humildad” Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, COL. Finally, Rialto’s Ricardo “El Nino” Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) was onsite to perform for the media as he prepares to take on David “Medallita” Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, CRI, in a 12-round fight for the WBA Flyweight Title Eliminator. All fights will take place on Saturday, July 16, and will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN, starting at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Below are what the fighters had to say today at their media workouts:

RYAN GARCIA, Undefeated Lightweight Contender:

“I am having a great time. I am supreme confidence. I’ve worked my ass off.”

“This game is about adjustments, you can’t bank on the same thing every day. What matters most that you do the best that you can with the hand you are dealt with in that moment.”

“It doesn’t matter if you are not 100%. We are at the point where that doesn’t event matter. I am at the point that it wouldn’t matter if I am at 65%, I am destroying Fortuna. He cannot beat me. I am levels above him.”

JAVIER FORTUNA, Former Two-Time World Champion:

“I feel very good to be here, very honored, and am happy that I can move my career forward.”

“I feel in good physical condition and I promise I will give the fans a very good fight.”

“Ryan is a good fighter, but we hope that this time around he doesn’t have any excuses not to fight me. I see that he is very focused on another fight instead of focusing on the fight he has this Saturday. And we hope that after I beat him on Saturday he doesn’t have any excuses.”

“When you enter the ring you risk your life. I am risking my life, sacrificing for my children and I promise that I will give him everything I have. I am focused on what I can do to win.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, Welterweight Contender:

“Its been another great camp. They are always grueling, physically and mentally challenging, but it has been great. Shout out to my whole team, Hector Lopez, Cesar Campos, and Robert Villasenor.”

“My opponent is tough, he has never been stopped, and we know he has been in there with many tough opponents. I expect a game opponent on Saturday night.”

“I want to fight who ever has the belts. Errol Spence and Terrence Crawford will retire or move up in weight and those belts will be up for grabs.”

LAMONT ROACH JR., Super Featherweight Contender:

“In this game, the circle of opportunity for a world title shot closes, so for me to get another opportunity like this, it’s just in me to tackle it.”

“I have always been challenged in my career. They were always putting in some guys that come to fight, they weren’t just laying down. But it has built me into the man and fighter that I am now. And the new guys in front of me they aren’t lasting.”

“I feel I am the best and I just need an opportunity to show it. Every time I am in the ring I want to improve and put the division on notice. I’m here.”

RICARDO SANDOVAL, Flyweight Contender:

“Its very cool to fight in Los Angeles in a big stage like the Crypto.com Arena. That is where a lot of historic boxing events have happened, basketball games, so it’s a real privilege to be able to fight there.”

“I just want to thank all the people that supported me, that has been my motivation. I want this fight, I have been waiting for a year, we are fight for a title eliminator. This just gets me closer to a world title shot.”

Tickets for Garcia vs. Fortuna are on sale now and are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100, $75, and $50 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase online at AXS.com, CryptoArena.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Press release issued by Golden Boy Promotions.