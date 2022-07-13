The Neutral Corner – Episode 321: Chisora edges Pulev, Tommy Fury ducks Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia returns

On episode 321 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero returned from a two-week hiatus to catch up on the latest news and rumors.

Most notably, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez has been added to the Canelo-GGG3 card on 17 September in Las Vegas. The undefeated junior bantamweight title holder from San Antonio, Texas, currently ranked number three by The Ring, will face rugged Mexican veteran Israel Gonzalez in the co-main event.

REVIEW:

On Saturday July 2, undefeated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce scored a TKO4 win over experienced veteran Christian Hammer in London. That same day in Australia, Jai Opetaia scored an upset unanimous decision win over Mairis Briedis to claim the Ring and IBF cruiserweight world titles.

On Saturday July 9, Derek Chisora eked out a split decision win over Kubrat Pulev in London. The rematch of heavyweight rivals headlined a Matchroom Boxing show on DAZN. Pulev won their first bout in 2016 by split decision. In the co-main, Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro fought to a disappointing technical draw in a rematch of junior middleweights. A head butt caused a cut over Soro’s left eye, prompting the referee to stop the bout.

That same day in San Antonio, Texas, Rey Vargas beat Mark Magsayo by split decision to claim the WBC featherweight title. The fight headlined a PBC card on Showtime. In the co-main, Brandon Figueroa scored a TKO6 win over Brian Castro in a featherweight bout.

PREVIEW:

Friday, July 15

Top Rank, ESPN

Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California

Arnold Barboza vs Danielito Zorrilla, 10rds, 140 pounds

Saturday, July 16

Golden Boy Promotions, DAZN

Cyrypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna, 12rds, 135 pounds

TIME STAMPS:

@9:47 News and Notes

@30:46 Fight Review

@49:26 Fight Preview

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.