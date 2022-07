Photo by Naoki Fukuda

WBO Junior Bantamweight Title Bout

Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

Kazuto Ioka

Age: 33

Country: Japan

Record: 28-2 (15 KOs)

Stance: Orthodox

Rated: No. 2 by The Ring

Challenger

Donnie Nietes

Age: 40

Country: Philippines

Record: 43-1-6 (23 KOs)

Stance: Orthodox

Rated: No. 9 by The Ring