Frank Martin to face late-sub Jackson Marinez on Saturday night

Frank Martin (right) vs. Romero Duno. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Lightweight prospect Frank Martin will face a new foe Saturday night.

The unbeaten Martin will now face Jackson Marinez, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced Wednesday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas, and will open the three-fight “Showtime Championship Boxing” telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

In the main event, Mark Magsayo will make the first defense of his WBC featherweight title against unbeaten Rey Vargas.

Martin (15-0, 11 knockouts), who was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and now resides in the Dallas, Texas, area, was originally scheduled to face Ricardo Nunez, of Panama, but Nunez withdrew from the fight earlier this week due to visa issues.

The 27-year-old has impressed in recent fights, dominating modest opposition. In his most recent bout on January 1, Martin stopped hard-hitting Romero Duno, of the Philippines, in the fourth round. In his previous fight on August 21, Martin defeated Ryan Kielczweski over 10 one-sided rounds.

Martin, a southpaw, made a name for himself on April 20 of last year, battering Jerry Perez in a clash of unbeaten prospects before ending matters at the end of the seventh round. He is currently trained by Derrick James, who also trains undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and The Ring Magazine welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs), who resides in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will have a height and reach advantage but has not fought since losing by knockout to former IBF lightweight titleholder Richard Commey on February 13 of last year.

His most notable bout came in August 2020 against then-unbeaten Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Most viewers thought Marinez did enough to win but Romero won by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old was once trained by Robert Garcia.

Also on the Showtime telecast is a 12-round junior featherweight bout between former WBC titleholder Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, and Phoenix’s Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.