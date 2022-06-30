Knockout CP Freshmart to defend WBA 105-pound title against Wanheng Menayothin

Image courtesy of Gilberto Mendoza Jr. (via Twitter)

News has reached The Ring that Knockout CP Freshmart will defend his WBA strawweight title against Wanheng Menayothin in Chonburi, Thailand, on July 20.

Not so long ago, this meeting would have crowned The Ring champion at 105 pounds. However, Menayothin lost his WBC title to countryman Panya Pradabsri in November 2020.

Freshmart (23-0, 9 knockouts), who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at strawweight, won the WBA title at the expense of Byron Rojas (UD 12) in June 2016. The 31-year-old has made 10 defenses, turning back the challenges of Rey Loreto (UD 12), Chaozhong Xiong (UD 12), Rojas (UD 12) and, in his most recent fight, Robert Paradero (TKO 5).

Menayothin (55-2, 19 KOs), who is rated No. 3 by The Ring, claimed the WBC title by stopping Oswaldo Novoa (TKO 9) in November 2014. He made 12 successful defenses, defeating the likes of Saul Juarez (UD 12), Tatsuya Fukuhara (UD 12, Technical Dec. 8) and Pedro Taduran (UD 12) along the way. However, time caught up with the 36-year-old, who lost twice to Pradabsri (UD 12, UD 12).

Although the fight isn’t quite as attractive as it would have been a few years ago, it should still be an intriguing encounter.

