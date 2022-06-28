Tuesday, June 28, 2022  |
Subscribe
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

The Neutral Corner – Episode 320: Rodriguez dominates Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev stops Rios and more

28
Jun
by Michael Montero

On episode 320 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on four-division title holder Mikey Garcia, who announced his retirement on Monday. Garcia, a native of Southern California, had lost two of his last three bouts since moving up to welterweight to face Errol Spence Jr in early 2019.

Note: there will not be a TNC next Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday in the United States of America.

REVIEW:

Last Friday, June 24, Jonathan Gonzalez successfully defended his junior flyweight title belt with a UD12 win over Mark Anthony Barriga in Florida.

The following night, Hekkie Budler scored a slight upset UD12 win over Elwin Soto in Mexico. The junior flyweight bout was broadcast on the ESPN+ app.

In San Antonio, Texas, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez successfully defended his junior bantamweight title with a TKO8 win over former title holder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The bout headlined a Matchroom Boxing card that was broadcast on DAZN. On the undercard, Murodjon Akhmadaliev defended his unified junior featherweight titles with a TKO12 win over Ronny Rios, and Jessica McCaskill defended her undisputed welterweight championship with a RTD3 win over Alma Ibarra.

PREVIEW:

Saturday, July 2

D & L Events, ESPN+

Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia

Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia, 12rds, 200-pound title fight

Queensbury Promotions, ESPN+

Wembley Arena, London, United Kingdom

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer, 12rds, heavyweights

Saturday, July 9

TGB Promotions, Showtime

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas, 12rds, 126-pound title fight

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

Dereck Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev, 12rds, heavyweights

Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro, 12rds, 154 pounds

TIME STAMPS:

@2:50 News and Notes

@5:18 Fight Review

@37:55 Fight Preview

@52:18 Callers

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.

close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2022 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.