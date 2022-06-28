The Neutral Corner – Episode 320: Rodriguez dominates Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev stops Rios and more

On episode 320 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on four-division title holder Mikey Garcia, who announced his retirement on Monday. Garcia, a native of Southern California, had lost two of his last three bouts since moving up to welterweight to face Errol Spence Jr in early 2019.

Note: there will not be a TNC next Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday in the United States of America.

REVIEW:

Last Friday, June 24, Jonathan Gonzalez successfully defended his junior flyweight title belt with a UD12 win over Mark Anthony Barriga in Florida.

The following night, Hekkie Budler scored a slight upset UD12 win over Elwin Soto in Mexico. The junior flyweight bout was broadcast on the ESPN+ app.

In San Antonio, Texas, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez successfully defended his junior bantamweight title with a TKO8 win over former title holder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The bout headlined a Matchroom Boxing card that was broadcast on DAZN. On the undercard, Murodjon Akhmadaliev defended his unified junior featherweight titles with a TKO12 win over Ronny Rios, and Jessica McCaskill defended her undisputed welterweight championship with a RTD3 win over Alma Ibarra.

PREVIEW:

Saturday, July 2

D & L Events, ESPN+

Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia

Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia, 12rds, 200-pound title fight

Queensbury Promotions, ESPN+

Wembley Arena, London, United Kingdom

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer, 12rds, heavyweights

Saturday, July 9

TGB Promotions, Showtime

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas, 12rds, 126-pound title fight

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

Dereck Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev, 12rds, heavyweights

Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro, 12rds, 154 pounds

TIME STAMPS:

@2:50 News and Notes

@5:18 Fight Review

@37:55 Fight Preview

@52:18 Callers

