The Neutral Corner – Episode 320: Rodriguez dominates Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev stops Rios and more
On episode 320 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on four-division title holder Mikey Garcia, who announced his retirement on Monday. Garcia, a native of Southern California, had lost two of his last three bouts since moving up to welterweight to face Errol Spence Jr in early 2019.
Note: there will not be a TNC next Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday in the United States of America.
REVIEW:
Last Friday, June 24, Jonathan Gonzalez successfully defended his junior flyweight title belt with a UD12 win over Mark Anthony Barriga in Florida.
The following night, Hekkie Budler scored a slight upset UD12 win over Elwin Soto in Mexico. The junior flyweight bout was broadcast on the ESPN+ app.
In San Antonio, Texas, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez successfully defended his junior bantamweight title with a TKO8 win over former title holder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The bout headlined a Matchroom Boxing card that was broadcast on DAZN. On the undercard, Murodjon Akhmadaliev defended his unified junior featherweight titles with a TKO12 win over Ronny Rios, and Jessica McCaskill defended her undisputed welterweight championship with a RTD3 win over Alma Ibarra.
PREVIEW:
Saturday, July 2
D & L Events, ESPN+
Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia
Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia, 12rds, 200-pound title fight
Queensbury Promotions, ESPN+
Wembley Arena, London, United Kingdom
Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer, 12rds, heavyweights
Saturday, July 9
TGB Promotions, Showtime
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas, 12rds, 126-pound title fight
Matchroom Boxing, DAZN
O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom
Dereck Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev, 12rds, heavyweights
Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro, 12rds, 154 pounds
TIME STAMPS:
@2:50 News and Notes
@5:18 Fight Review
@37:55 Fight Preview
@52:18 Callers
Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.