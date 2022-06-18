David Cuellar stops Yader Cardoza in five on Friday night

David Cuellar vs. Yader Cardoza

Junior bantamweight David Cuellar remained unbeaten Friday night, stopping gatekeeper Yader Cardoza in the fifth round at Auditorio Municipal, in Torreon, Mexico.

Cuellar, who resides in Queretaro, Mexico, improved to 22-0 (15 knockouts).

Friday night was intended to be a stay-busy fight for Cuellar but Cardoza came to fight with the intent to win. Cardoza hung in the pocket with the taller Cuellar from the opening bell and, at times, would walk Cuellar down against the ropes.

There were several accidental clashes of heads as Cardoza attempted to walk down and attempt to get on the inside of Cuellar’s guard. By the end of the fourth round, Cuellar had a cut above both eyes.

Despite Cardoza’s aggression and the accidental clash of heads that ensued, Cuellar was the more effective fighter. Cuellar fought well from distance, as he was able to effectively work behind a jab and followed up with straight and counter right hands.

Late in the fifth round, Cuellar landed a sweeping right cross to the stomach of Cardoza, dropping him to one knee as he was counted out.

With the win over Cardoza, Cuellar, who made his pro debut at the age of 15, has now stopped 11 of his last 12 opponents. Oswaldo Kuchle promotes the 20-year-old Cuellar and told The Ring earlier this week that he eventually like to have him fight in the United States as early as next year.

Cardoza, who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, drops to 26-18-1 (8 KOs). The 33-year-old has now split his last six fights.

In the co-feature, bantamweight Yuliahn Luna (24-3-1, 4 KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico, defeated Jessica Gonzalez by unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91 twice and 98-92 for Luna, who successfully defended her WBC title.

Friday’s clash between Luna and Gonzalez was a rematch from their June 2014 clash, which Gonzalez won by unanimous decision.

From the opening bell, Gonzalez was the aggressor, putting Luna on the defensive. As the action continued, there were several clenches and no real flow to the fight. During a clench in the fifth round, Gonzalez used her shoulder to push Luna, which brought a point deduction.

Luna was the more effective fighter during the second half of the fight, outboxing Gonzalez from the outside. As the bout progressed, Gonzalez’s punch output dropped significantly as Luna landed an abundant amount of punches.

With the win over Gonzalez, Luna, who is ranked No. 2 in the female rankings by The Ring at 118 pounds, made the second defense of the WBC title she won from Mariana Juarez in October 2020.

Gonzalez, who resides in Mexico City, drops to 8-6-2 (1 KO). She has lost five of her last seven fights.

Junior bantamweight Luis Araujo, from Los Mochis, Mexico, improved to 11-0-2 (8 KOs) by stopping Hector Robles (11-6-2, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico, in the third round.

Oswaldo Kuchle promoted the card that streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States and on ESPN Knockout throughout Mexico and Latin America.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.