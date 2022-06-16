Unbeaten 140 pounders Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis set for September clash in Australia

Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash in a 12-round Super-Lightweight contest as Eddie Hearn and Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia scheduled for September.

Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is ranked #1 with the WBO at 140lbs and the Brisbane star will aim to kick-off Matchroom’s new era Down Under in style on his home turf. The 26-year-old inked a promotional pact with Hearn in December after seeing off the unbeaten Yomar Alamo in Tampa, Florida on his American debut.

Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) also comes into the bout on the back of his first fight on US soil, where the New South Wales ace came out on top in a wild shoot out with Alejando Rodriguez with a fifth round stoppage in Fresno, California. The 24-year-old recorded his 18th win inside the distance from 20 fights that night, and the fans can expect an all-action affair as Hearn and Matchroom

“My rankings speak for themselves, I’ve taken no short cuts to get here,” said Paro. “I ain’t losing to a guy who isn’t on my level. His team will quickly realize that they’ve made the wrong move chasing a fight with me. On fight night I’ll show you why I’m rated no #1.”

“Matchroom boxing is the biggest promotional company in the world and it’s fantastic that they are coming to Australia,” said Jarvis. “I’m really proud and excited to be part of their first event here and I’m looking forward to putting on a show for everyone.”

“I’ve worked with Brock since he was a young kid and take it from me he can go all the way in this sport,” said Jarvis’ trainer, manager and former three-weight World champion Jeff Fenech. “I know what he is capable of and I wouldn’t have taken this fight if I didn’t have 100% confidence in him. It’s a great fight for Brock to take his career to the next level.”

“We are excited for Liam to be headlining Matchroom’s first ever show in Australia,” said Paro’s manager, Alfie DiCarlo. “As for the fight, Liam has worked hard to move up the rankings to #1. He did that by facing World-rated fighters and tough international competition. Brock is in for a real test; he’s bitten off more than he can chew.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn will formally unveil the first event at a press conference on Friday in Queensland, and undercard plans are already in full swing with Heavyweight star Demsey McKean (21-0 13 KOs) and Commonwealth gold medal sensation Skye Nicolson (4-0) the first fighters confirmed for the supporting cast for what promises to be a memorable night.

“I am so excited to kick-off this new era for Matchroom in Australia,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Australian fans are so passionate about sport and boxing is on the rise here, so I have no doubt that they will embrace the fight nights that we put on and join us in creating unforgettable nights that showcase this country as one of the key players for the sport globally.

“In order to put on great nights, you need to make exciting fights, and our first main event Down Under promises to be explosive stuff. Liam and Brock are only ever in thrilling bouts and the winner will be in prime position to hunt for a World title fight later in the year.”

