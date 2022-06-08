Duarte-Bernaldez and Valle-Villalobos scheduled for Munguia-Kelly undercard

Oscar Duarte. Photo credit: Tom Hogan/HoganPhotos/Golden Boy Promotions

The pride of Chihuahua, Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KOs), will return to fight in the U.S. for the first time since 2019 against Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, the Philippines as the co-main event for Munguia vs. Kelly on Saturday, June 11 at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Also, on the undercard Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica, will defend her IBF Minimumweight World Championship against Los Angeles’ Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs). Additionally, undefeated fighter Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, CA, is scheduled for an 8-round super welterweight fight against the battle-tested Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico.

The action-packed main card will stream live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Mexico) this Saturday beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of that, The Golden Boy Fight Night: Munguia vs. Kelly Prelims will begin live streaming at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on DAZN, as well as the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page; featuring the night’s undercard and hosted by Beto Duran and welterweight rising contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha.

The undercard will be headlined by Los Angeles’ fan favorite Alejandro “Pin-Pon” Reyes (7-0, 4 KOs) taking on Moises Flores (25-6-1, 17 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico, in a 6-round super lightweight fight. Opening up the fight night, undefeated super welterweight Jorge Estrada (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico, will face Los Angeles’ Hassan Coleman. He will be making his professional debut in the 4-round super welterweight fight.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Kelly are on sale now and are priced at $150, $100, $50, and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, HondaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com. The remaining tickets will go on sale Monday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Honda Center Box Office.

Munguia vs. Kelly is a 12-round super middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions and ProBox Promotions. Valle vs. Villalobos is a 10-round fight for the IBF Minimumweight World Championship, presented by Golden Boy in association with Marv Nation. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

A press release by DAZN/Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.