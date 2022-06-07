Derek Chisora-Kubrat Pulev set for July 9 in London

Photo by Scott Heavey/ Getty Images

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will meet for a second time at The O2 in London on Saturday July 9, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia, New Zealand and France), over six years on from their 12-round battle for the European Heavyweight Title at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

It was Bulgarian star Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) who came out on top on that occasion, winning a tough split decision that saw him progress in their IBF World Title Eliminator and claim the vacant European crown for the second time in his career.

British favourite Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) has since faced some of the biggest names in the Heavyweight division, including WBC World Title challenger Dillian Whyte twice, WBA and IBF World Title challenger Carlos Takam, unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk and most recently two slugfests with former WBO Champion Joseph Parker.

Two-time World Title challenger Pulev, who’s only losses came against modern legend Wladimir Klitscho in 2014 and former unified king Anthony Joshua in 2020, dominated Jerry Forrest to win a unanimous decision on the Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev undercard at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California last month.

“I’m delighted to get this fight over the line,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it! I think the strapline, ‘Total Carnage’, is absolutely perfect for this fight, in terms of the build-up and in terms of the fight itself. Expect the unexpected but expect a thriller at The O2 on July 9. Both men have been longstanding fixtures of the World Heavyweight division and it’s all or nothing at The O2 for both, as defeat could lead to the end of the road. Fans can expect a huge undercard and a brilliant main event for another brilliant event live on DAZN.”

“This rematch between two of the Heavyweight division’s most exciting fighters is sure to be a sensational showdown that takes over The O2,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “We look forward to broadcasting this event to fans around the world as part of a stacked and still growing slate of can’t-miss fight nights all summer long on DAZN.”

Tickets for Chisora vs. Pulev are priced £40, £80, £100, £200 and £400 (VIP)

Presale tickets will be available to purchase for O2 Priority Members from midday on Tuesday June 7 via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk)

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday June 8. Priority ticket info has been emailed directly to eligible members.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front (www.stagefronttickets.com) from midday on Thursday June 9.

Press release courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.