Joe Cordina scores spectacular one-punch knockout of Kenichi Ogawa, claims IBF 130-pound title

Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

CARDIFF, WALES – If you missed this one, then be sure to catch a replay.

Quick-fisted Joe Cordina thrilled his hometown fans by scoring a stunning second-round knockout over Kenichi Ogawa to claim the IBF junior lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday. The official time was 1:15.

Both men took a look at each other and had their successes in a cautious opener. However, in the second, Cordina unleashed a howitzer of a right hand that dropped Ogawa heavily on his back. The stricken fighter bravely attempted to make it to his feet, but was in no position to continue and fell back to the canvas where he was counted out by referee Michael Alexander.

After some attention, Ogawa, who entered the fight rated No. 5 by The Ring at 130 pounds, recovered and was able to greet the new champion, who becomes the 13th Welshman to win a world title. Cordina improves to 15-0 (9 knockouts), while Ogawa drops to 26-2-1 (18 KOs).

“The support I had here tonight was unbelievable,” said Cordina, who saved a career-best performance for when he needed it most. “I want to thank everyone. I’m speechless.

“We were working on [that shot] the whole camp and then lights out.”

