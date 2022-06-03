Weights from Minneapolis for Fulton-Roman on Showtime Saturday night

Stephen Fulton’s ultimate goal is to become the undisputed junior featherweight world champion. Standing in his way Saturday night will be former unified junior featherweight titlist Daniel Roman when they meet at The Armory, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the Premier Boxing Champions event on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

Fulton (20-0, 8 knockouts) is The Ring’s No. 1 contender at 122 pounds and will be defending the WBO/WBC junior featherweight titles. Roman (29-3-1, 10 KOs), the former IBF/WBA junior featherweight titlist who lost the belts by split-decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev (“MJ”) in January 2020, is ranked No. 3 by The Ring.

On Friday, both weighed in at 121½ pounds.

Fulton stated that he was not 100-percent when he beat Brandon Figueroa for the WBC belt last November when he did not cut weight properly.

This time, “Scooter” says, he did.

These are the weights on the double-header, which also features rising undefeated super middleweight David Morrell against dangerous Kalvin Henderson.

The telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from The Armory in Minneapolis and starts with a replay of Gervonta Davis’ sensational stoppage of Rolando Romero last Saturday night. ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. ROMERO Epilogue will premiere immediately following the conclusion of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.

The weights, judges and referees are listed:

WBC & WBO 122-Pound Unified Junior Featherweight Titles – 12 Rounds

Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs), 121½ pounds vs. Danny Roman (29-3-1, 10 KOs), 121½ pounds

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Mike Fitzgerald (Wis.), Patrick Morley (Ill.), Nathan Palmer (Ind.)

Super Middleweights – 12 Rounds

David Morrell (6-0 (5 KOs), 166½ pounds vs. Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs), 167½ pounds

Referee: Luis Pabon; Judges: David Iacobucci (Texas), Mark Nelson (Minn.), Pasquale Procopio (Canada)

