Xander Zayas withdraws from Puerto Rican Day card at MSG due to viral infection

Xander Zayas - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Puerto Rican junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas has been forced to withdraw from his June 11 bout with Ravshan Hudaynazarov at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden due to a non-COVID-19-related viral infection.

Zayas-Hudaynazarov was scheduled to be the co-feature to the 10-round super middleweight main event between Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga and two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo.

The new co-feature will see Puerto Rican junior lightweight Henry “Moncho” Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) battle countryman Luis “Popeye” Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Zayas said, “I am sorry to announce that I was forced to pull out of my fight on June 11. I have done my best to get well, however, my condition got worse over the past few days. As much as I love this sport and wanted to put on a show at Madison Square Garden for the fans, my health comes first, and my team and I had to make the difficult decision to postpone this fight. I want to thank everyone for all the support and love. I will be back soon.”

Henry Lebron makes his ESPN-televised debut less than three months removed from a breakthrough performance on the Berlanga-Steve Rolls undercard. He knocked out the usually durable Josec Ruiz in seven rounds, graduating from prospect to emerging contender.

Luis Lebron (no relation to Henry) is a nine-year pro who has never been knocked out. He has upset unbeaten prospects multiple times before, including a stoppage victory last year over Frank Diaz (9-0 at the time). He last fought March 12, losing a competitive decision to rising Puerto Rican star Christian Tapia.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.