The Neutral Corner: Episode 316 – Tank TKO6 Rolly; previews of Kambosos vs Haney, Fulton vs Roman and more

On episode 316 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, which will take place on September 17 at a site to be announced.

REVIEW:

On Saturday, May 28, Gervonta “Tank” Davis scored a TKO6 win over Rolando “Rolly” Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout served as the main event of a Mayweather Promotions card that was broadcast on Showtime PPV. In the co-main, Erislandy Lara scored a TKO8 win over Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan.

PREVIEW:

Saturday, June 4

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales, UK

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina, 12rds, 130-pounds title fight

TGB Promotions, Showtime

Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota USA

Stephen Fulton vs Daniel Roman, 12rds, 122-pound unified title fight

David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson, 12rds, 168 pounds

Sunday, June 5 (Saturday in the USA)

DiBella Entertainment, ESPN

Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, 12rds, undisputed 135-pound championship

TIME STAMPS:

@2:35 Memorial Day reflections

@12:07 News and Notes

@15:10 Fight Review

@39:20 Fight Preview

@58:34 Callers

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.