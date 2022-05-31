The Neutral Corner: Episode 316 – Tank TKO6 Rolly; previews of Kambosos vs Haney, Fulton vs Roman and more
On episode 316 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, which will take place on September 17 at a site to be announced.
REVIEW:
On Saturday, May 28, Gervonta “Tank” Davis scored a TKO6 win over Rolando “Rolly” Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout served as the main event of a Mayweather Promotions card that was broadcast on Showtime PPV. In the co-main, Erislandy Lara scored a TKO8 win over Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan.
PREVIEW:
Saturday, June 4
Matchroom Boxing, DAZN
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales, UK
Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina, 12rds, 130-pounds title fight
TGB Promotions, Showtime
Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota USA
Stephen Fulton vs Daniel Roman, 12rds, 122-pound unified title fight
David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson, 12rds, 168 pounds
Sunday, June 5 (Saturday in the USA)
DiBella Entertainment, ESPN
Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, 12rds, undisputed 135-pound championship
