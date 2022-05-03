Ulysse-Arce and Oganesyan-Jardon added to Bazinyan-Coceres undercard in Montreal

Yves Ulysse tags Steve Claggett. Photo by Tom Hogan

Last week, Eye of The Tiger formally announced that super middleweight Erik Bazinyan would face Marcelo Esteban Coceres at the Montreal Casino, Canada on June 23.

Today, the Canadian-based promoter filled out the undercard. World-rated junior welterweight Yves Ulysse Jr. will face Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce and rising junior middleweight Artem Oganesyan will defend his NABF title against grizzled veteran Dante Jardon.

Ulysse will fight for the first time in almost a year due to injury. The 33-year-old Montreal resident has wins over previously unbeaten Zachary Ochoa (RTD 7), Cletus Seldin (UD 10) and Ernesto España (UD 10).

If Ulysse (20-2, 11 knockouts) can turn back his Argentine opponent, he’ll be primed for something bigger in the second half of 2022.

Arce has been a professional since 2017. The 26-year-old has been active fighting 22 fights since, admitted with mixed results. Arce has a record of 14-6-2 with 7 KOs.

“I’ve had to stop for a few months, but now I’m raring to get back into the ring and pick up where I’ve left off,” said Ulysse. “I’m back on the road to the top of my division and I’m totally committed to dominating my opponent as usual.”

Oganesyan was a standout amateur who recently moved to Canada to dedicate himself to boxing under the watchful eye of Marc Ramsay. He ended a 16-month hiatus by stopping Stephen Danyo (TKO 5) to claim the vacant NABF 154-pound title in March. The 22-year-old appears to have a bright future and is someone to watch, having won all 13 fights, 11 inside the distance.

Jardon has been a professional for 15-years and unsuccessfully challenged then-WBC 130-pound beltholder Gamaliel Diaz (KO 8) in 2013. Since then, “Crazy” has moved up in weight and scored upset wins over Nery Saguilan (KO 10) and last summer he stopped previously unbeaten Anthony Tomlinson (KO 9) in Britain. The 24-year-old Mexican has a record of 34-8 with 25 knockouts.

“I go all out at the gym every day so I can defend this first belt because I’m motivated to make my family and followers proud,” said Oganesyan. “On June 23, I not only intend to emerge victorious, but also want to put on a spectacular and memorable fight.”

Previously it was announced Steven Butler would face Brandon Brewer in a rematch for the vacant NABF middleweight title. Luis Santana (5-0, 2 KOs), Avery Martin-Duval (6-0-1, 4 KOs), Leila Beaudoin (5-0, 1 KO) and Hamza Khabbaz (3-0, 1 KO) will also see action. The event will be broadcast live on www.punchinggrace.com

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on [email protected]