Junior middleweight prospect Callum Walsh faces Luis Garcia on May 12

Tom Loeffler and Callum Walsh

Former amateur standout Callum Walsh will face Luis Garcia on May 12, promoter Tom Loeffler announced Monday afternoon. The six-round junior middleweight bout will take place at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California, and will headline a 360 Boxing Promotions card (UFC Fight Pass, 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The heavily favored Walsh (2-0, 2 knockouts) is originally from Cork, Ireland, and now resides in Riverside, California. In his last bout, on March 17, which coincided with St. Patrick’s Day, Walsh destroyed Gael Ibarra of Mexico, stopping him at 33 seconds of the opening round. He made his pro debut on December 10, also ending matters in the first round by knocking out Earl Henry.

The 21-year-old southpaw is managed by Ian Buckley and trained by Freddie Roach.

Garcia (3-0, 1 KO), who resides in San Diego, California, knocked out Luis Cueto Hernandez in the first round of his last bout on November 19. All three of his victories have taken place against fighters with losing records.

In the co-feature, featherweight Jalan Walker of Los Angeles will square off against Adan Ochoa in an eight-round bout.

Walker (10-0-1, 9 KOs) stopped journeyman Ernesto Guerrero in his last bout on October 22. The 20-year-old has won back-to-back fights by knockout since fighting to a split decision draw with Angel Contreras on April 22 of last year.

Ochoa (12-2 1 NC, 5 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey, fought to a no-contest against Adam Lopez in his last bout on November 20.

In light heavyweight action, Marco Deckmann (8-1, 7 KOs) will face Jasper McCargo (4-2-2, 2 KOs) of Richmond, California, in a six-round bout. Deckman, who resides in nearby North Hollywood, has won his last five bouts.

Unbeaten lightweight Chelsey Anderson (4-0, 1 KO) of Yorba Linda, California, will square off against San Diego’s Jessica Juarez (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

In a special attraction amateur contest, Manny Pacquiao Jr. will face an opponent to be determined in a three-round featherweight bout.

Featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad (7-0-1, 5 KOs), lightweight Ruben Islas (4-0, 3 KOs) featherweight Dariial Kuchmenov (3-0, 2 KOs) and junior lightweight David Romero (1-0, 1 KO) are also scheduled to see action against opponents to be determined.

