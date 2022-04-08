Christopher Diaz signs with American Dream Presents, Boxlab Promotions and GH3 Promotions

Christopher Diaz. Image courtesy of Top Rank/YouTube

Two-time 130-pound title challenger Christopher Diaz is entering a new phase of his pro career.

Diaz has signed a co-promotional deal with American Dream Presents, Boxlab Promotions and GH3 Promotions, it was announced late Wednesday night.

As part of his new promotional agreement, Diaz, now a fringe featherweight contender, will be featured on the “Entrobox Fight Series” on Bally Sports Network. Diaz will face an opponent to be determined on May 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. [Editor’s note: According to BoxRec.com, Diaz’s opponent is listed as two-time junior lightweight title challenger Miguel Beltran. Of course, cards are always subject to change.]

“On behalf of my partners, Boxlab Promotions and GH3 Promotions, we’re extremely pleased to be working with Christopher Diaz,” said Ron Johnson, CEO of American Dream Presents. “Fight fans know that he’s must-see TV and we’re going to do everything we can to help him achieve his goal of becoming a world champion.”

Diaz (26-4, 16 knockouts), who resides in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, most recently fought on November 20, losing by majority decision to Isaac Dogboe. After the fight, Diaz and Top Rank amicably parted ways.

The 27-year-old challenged for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title in July 2018, losing by unanimous decision to Masayuki Ito. Diaz would again fight for a world title on April 24 of last year, losing by stoppage to WBO featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete.

Undaunted by having lost three of his last five fights, Diaz is confident he can return to the elite level and fight again for a world title.

“This is the beginning of a new era for ‘Pitufo,’” said Diaz, who now resides in the Orlando area. “Bally’s is a great platform and they’re going to focus on my career so I am very excited about that. I’ve been working hard and am ready to take care of business on May 21.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.