Norbelto Jimenez ready for the challenge of Keyvin Lara before aiming at Ioka

Norbelto Jimenez

In a battle of former world title challengers, Norbelto Jimenez will face Keyvin Lara at the Pabellon de Esgrima, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Friday.

The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native is under no illusions as to how difficult things will be against Lara.

“It is a very complicated fight,” Jimenez (30-9-6, 16 knockouts) told The Ring, through Hector Villareal. “Lara is a strong and brave boxer who throws a lot of punches.”

This fight also marks “Menito’s” first fight since a controversial draw against former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes in Dubai last December.

While many observers felt Nietes deserved the victory, Jimenez saw things differently.

“We signed a contract for a 12-round fight against Nietes,” he revealed. “I was looking better as the rounds went by when suddenly the fight was over after Round 10.

“Now I have gained much more confidence to beat any boxer in the division, considering that Nietes beat [WBO titleholder Kazuto] Ioka and I feel that I beat Nietes.”

That Jimenez is even operating at this level is a testament to his desire.

“I started my career without guidance,” said Jimenez, who went 1-7 in his first 8 bouts. “Until one great day, I met Belgica Peña from Shuan Boxing who knew how to value my talent and today I am very grateful for my progress.”

Jimenez has gone from strength to strength since his difficult start to his career.

“There is a saying that the third time is the charm and I think that will be my case,” said Jimenez, who came up short against Kohei Kono (D 12) and Kal Yafai (UD 12) in world title attempts.

“I’m ranked WBO No. 2, WBC No. 7 and WBA No. 10. I’d like to face Ioka, but I wouldn’t miss an opportunity with any of the other champions.”

Belgica Pena, of Shuan Promotions, also hopes her fighter uses this opportunity as a springboard to another world title shot.

“I think he is a very talented and charismatic boxer who is just waiting for an opportunity to show others that he is an uncrowned champion,” she said. “We plan to win this tough fight on April 8th and then look for an opportunity against Kazuto Ioka.”

Lara turned professional in 2013. Although the Nicaraguan lost his debut and drew his second fight, he reeled off 18 consecutive wins to earn a shot at then WBA 112-pound beltholder Ioka. Although he gave a good account of himself, he was stopped in the 11th round.

After rebounding, Lara headed to South Africa, where he lost to Yanga Sigqibo (UD 10). The 27-year-old dropped a hotly contested fight with Keiver Fernandez (SD 9) last June but returned to winning ways last time out to take his record to (31-4-1, 11 KOs).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright