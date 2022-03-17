Tom Loeffler sees big things in store for Callum Walsh

Tom Loeffler and Callum Walsh

Tom Loeffler has worked with a who’s who in boxing. From the Klitschko brothers to Shane Mosley to Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez to Gennadiy Golovkin, Loeffler knows a thing or two about the fight business.

With the same enthusiasm he has had in working with these talented world titleholders and champions, Loeffler is as motivated, if not more, to work with junior middleweight Callum Walsh.

“I’ve never worked with an Irish fighter before but there’s something about him that leads me to think he can be a world-class fighter,” said Loeffler.

Walsh will face Gael Ibarra tonight at Quiet Cannon Country Club, in Montebello, California. The four-round bout will be the feature fight of a “Hollywood Fight Nights” card that will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The 21-year-old Walsh (1-0, 1 knockout) was an amateur standout in Ireland, winning several accolades, including the European amateur champion six times. He resides in Riverside, California, and is trained by Freddie Roach. He made his pro debut on December 10, knocking out Earl Henry in the opening round.

Loeffler has been impressed with Walsh’s progress and he sees a bright future marketing him over the next couple of years.

“Of all the fighters who fought on that December 10 card, Callum sold the most tickets,” Loeffler told The Ring Wednesday night. “There were several fans who flew in from Ireland just to watch his pro debut in person. I saw the immediate effect and the loyalty of the Irish to boxing. We were motivated to sign him to a contract with 360 Promotions.”

Ibarra (5-6, 4 KOs), originally from Douglas, Arizona, and now residing in Agua Prieta, Mexico, most recently fought on February 18, losing by unanimous decision to unbeaten Omar Samano. The 18-year-old has lost his last four bouts after winning his previous five.

Other young prospects will fight on the card, which coincides with the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday.

“All these fights are competitive,” said Loeffler. “We want to develop this young generation of fighters.”

Adrian Corona (9-0, 2 KOs) of Rialto, California, will square off against San Diego’s Joe Perez (15-6-2, 10 KOs) in a six-round junior lightweight bout. Corona is the son of California-based referee Ray Corona.

Middleweight Eric Priest (6-0, 4 KOs), of Los Angeles, will face David Lopez (4-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout. Lopez, who resides in nearby Pomona, has lost his last two bouts after winning his previous four.

Hard-hitting featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad (6-0-1, 5 KOs), of Los Angeles, will square off against Ivan Varela (5-3, 3 KOs), of Lindsay, California, in a six-round bout.

Light heavyweight Marco Deckmann will face Victor Fonseca Calderas (18-10-1, 14 KOs) in a six-round bout. Deckmann (7-1, 6 KOs), originally from Heide, Germany and now residing in nearby North Hollywood, is trained by Freddie Roach.

Beto Duran will provide the play-by-play of the action with The Ring Magazine editor-in-chief Dougie Fischer providing color commentary from ringside.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.