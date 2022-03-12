Jesus Saracho to face Deonte Brown on Saturday

Undefeated lightweight prospect Jesus Saracho (center)

Unbeaten lightweight Jesus Saracho is not going to let anyone or anything slow his pursuit toward a world title shot.

That “anything” includes a physical disability he has dealt with since birth but Saracho continues to move forward. A convincing win tonight could put him among the legit prospects at 135 pounds.

Saracho will face Deonte Brown in a 10-round bout at Meydenbauer Center, in Bellevue, Washington. No word yet if the fight, which will headline a 10-bout Ray Frye Boxing card, will air on a streaming service.

Saracho (10-0, 9 knockouts), who is originally from Guanajuato, Mexico and now resides in the Seattle, Washington, suburb of Auburn, will make his United States debut versus Brown. In his most recent bout on September 4, Saracho stopped Rodolfo Flores in the third round. He notched his most notable win as a pro two months prior, defeating once-beaten Edwing Davila over eight one-sided rounds.

The 20-year-old southpaw faces a tough task Saturday night against Brown (14-0, 10 KOs), who resides in Marietta, Georgia. Brown has faced only one fighter with a winning record and has stopped five of his last six opponents.

Promoter Ray Frye is high on Saracho and also Jonathan Javier Fierro (12-0, 11 KOs), who will face Daniel Bailey (10-0, 5 KOs) in a clash of unbeaten featherweights. Frye believes both Saracho and Fierro will not only come out victorious against their respective opponents but have not yet hit their potential as prizefighters.

“I think Saracho and Fierro are some of the hidden talents of Mexico and we should find out Saturday night how real they both are,” Frye told The Ring late Thursday night. “Both Deonte and Bailey are trying to find out how good they are as well.

“If you look closely at Saracho’s right knee, from the knee down, it is under-developed and his right foot is three inches smaller than his left foot. He had polio as a kid, so sometimes he’ll look off-balanced but that’s because of his foot. I think it’s a good story how far he’s come and he’s comfortable with it. He’s had to overcome it his entire life.”

Fierro, who grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, stopped gatekeeper Victor Ruiz in under 30 seconds of the opening round of his most recent bout on November 13. The 18-year-old has been very active since his pro debut in October 2019, fighting seven times last year.

“Fierro is only 18 years old but he’s 12-0 with 11 knockouts,” said Frye. “He comes out like a rocket, so don’t blink when he fights. Both these guys [Saracho and Fierro] are managed correctly. They’re getting excellent training, fitness coaches and a nutritionist. I believe they have a real shot.”

Also on the card will be unbeaten super middleweight prospect Richard VanSiclen (11-0, 6 KOs) of Seattle. The 28-year-old southpaw will face Cameron Sevilla Rivera (9-6-4, 6 KOs), of Fife, Washington, in an eight-round bout.

Lightweight James Browning (8-0, 6 KOs), of Tempe, Arizona, will square off against Alaska’s William Parra Smith (3-9-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.