Mauricio Lara takes on Emiliano Sanchez – with an eye on a third shot at Warrington

Mauricio Lara - Photo by Dave Thompson

Featherweight contender Mauricio Lara may have a fight lined up against Emiliano Sanchez, but he believes he still has unfinished business with Josh Warrington.

A convincing win over Sanchez could lead to a third fight against Warrington or a shot at one of the world titleholders in the division.

Lara is eager for a convincing win over Sanchez Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and WBC flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT).

Lara (23-2-1, 16 knockouts), who resides in Mexico City, is currently ranked No. 3 by The Ring at 126 pounds. In his last bout on September 4, Lara fought to a technical draw in round 2 against Warrington. Lara suffered a cut over his left eye from an accidental clash of heads, prompting the ringside physician to recommend stopping the fight.

The technical draw came almost seven months after Lara scored a monumental upset win over Warrington, dropping him twice before the fight was stopped in round 9. Lara was disappointed he was not able to return to action immediately after the second fight against Warrington, but is grateful for the opportunity to fight on the Gonzalez-Martinez undercard.

“I’m glad to be back in action,” Lara told The Ring Wednesday night. “It’s been six months since my last fight. Saturday is also my first fight in the United States. I’m very motivated by this opportunity. It’s great to be fighting, but as an A-side. I’m still fighting as if Saturday night is a world title shot.”

With the recent win over Warrington, Lara has now defeated seven unbeaten fighters.

The end of the rematch against Warrington left a bad taste in the mouth of the 24-year-old, who might have been on his way to another victory. Lara believes Warrington had made statements about him, which is why he is eager for that third fight.

“It has been frustrating,” said Lara, who had previously fought on Promociones del Pueblo cards. “The reason I want the third fight against Warrington is personal. He hurt my integrity by speaking falsely about me. That is why I will punish him when I receive that opportunity for that third fight.”

If there was a silver lining to having fought twice in England against Warrington, it was the increase in fan support he has received. Lara had a decent following prior to the two fights against Warrington, but his newfound popularity, whether in Mexico, the United States, or the United Kingdom, is what has meant the most to him.

“People recognize the work we put in and the results that follow,” said Lara. “I’m grateful for the following. It’s humbling.”

Lara is hoping to land a fight against any of the world titleholders in the division. He is currently ranked in the top-10 by three of boxing’s sanctioning bodies.

He hopes to make a statement at the expense of Sanchez to send a message to the top fighters at 126 pounds that he is a force to be reckoned with.

“There are plenty of opportunities at featherweight. There is (WBO featherweight titleholder Emanuel) Navarrete, (newly-crowned WBC featherweight titleholder Mark) Magsayo, (Leigh) Wood. Any fighter is dangerous because this sport is a risk where your safety is on the line. These fighters want my upside and where I currently stand. I’ve spent a lot of years getting to where I’m at and I’m not going to let anyone take what I’ve accomplished.

“I’ll fight anyone. I’ll accept any challenge. I’m never scared. I do want to fulfill my goals of fighting the best, whether it’s in Las Vegas, which is the goal of most fighters, or in my hometown (Mexico City).”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing