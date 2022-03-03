Unbeaten junior middleweight Charles Conwell signs with Probellum

Photo courtesy of DiBella Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 3 – Unbeaten American Charles Conwell has signed a co-promotional agreement with Probellum.

The 24-year-old former Olympian is one of the fastest rising stars in the 154lbs division and aims to be in position to secure a world title shot by the end of the year.

Conwell (16-0, 12KO) will be promoted by Probellum and DiBella Entertainment who earlier this month signed a co-promotional deal and Conwell is the partnership’s first major signing.

With their backing and expertise, the Detroit-born stylist is looking to build on his lofty rankings with many of the world governing bodies.

Fellow American Jermell Charlo holds three of the recognised world titles and Conwell has the WBC, WBA and IBF champion in his sights.

“With Probellum in my corner, I know that I’ll be breathing down the neck of Jermell Charlo by the end of the year. I’m confident I’ll be in a mandatory challenger position where he has no choice but to fight me,” said Conwell.

“And as my nickname suggests, I am Bad News for the 154lbs division because I’m coming for those titles and I will get them – mark my words!

“I’m 16-0 already and ready to step up and become world champion, which is something I am destined to do.”

Conwell is being pencilled in for a summer return to the ring and the former USBA champion is primed to become the next big star of American boxing.

“Charles is one of the finest talents in American boxing and we are thrilled to have signed a co-promotional agreement with him,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Together with DiBella Entertianment, we are going to give Charles the platform and opportunities to become world champion at 154lbs.

“He is a hugely exciting addition to the Probellum ranks and we can’t wait to start working with him.”

“Charles Conwell is one of the best young fighters in the world,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“He has the ability to beat anyone at 154lbs. With Probellum’s help, I’m confident he can get the huge opportunity that he deserves in short order. Charles Conwell will be a world champion. Bet on it.”

“Charles is a special fighter and I could not be happier to have Probellum on board to help guide his career,” said Conwell’s manager David McWater.

“We’re all united in our belief that Charles is destined to become world champion and we will work tirelessly to ensure that happens. This is an important, and exciting, step in Charles’ career.”

Press release courtesy of Probellum.