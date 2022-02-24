Angel Fierro on facing Juan Carlos Burgos: ‘It’s going to be a war’

Angel "Tashiro" Fierro

Angel Fierro is promising to unleash hell on his former teammate.

The confident lightweight contender will take on battle-tested Juan Carlos Burgos at Pechanga Arena, in San Diego, California, in a Mexico vs. Mexico battle.

The scheduled 10-round bout will support the 115-pound DAZN-streamed main event, on March 5, featuring Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez taking on WBC flyweight beltholder Julio Cesar Martinez, who moves up to 115 pounds to take on the legend.

Fierro (19-1-1, 15 knockouts), 23, is coming off three consecutive knockout victories, including a massive upset over Alberto Machado, following his first career defeat in January 2020. He yearns to be mentioned in the same breath as the greats someday but, right now, “Tashiro” is in a search for bragging rights. A victory over Burgos, a former three-time title challenger, would serve as the next token.

“It’s going to be a war. Burgos is someone who has many talents and a lot of experience in the ring,” Fierro told The Ring through an interpreter. “As former teammates, we know each other very well. It’s going to be a war but, at the end of the day, I’m going to be the one that walks away with my hand raised.”

Fierro, who is trained by Hall-of-Famer Erik Morales, insisted there is no bad blood between him and Burgos.

“[We have] no problems. I think [we have a good] relationship [outside of boxing],” he laughed. “In sparring, we would always have these tremendous clashes. That’s why I know this is going to be a war and I’m sure he understands that as well. Every time we step into the ring, it has been a war and our fight won’t be an exception.”

When asked to explain the areas in which he outperforms Burgos (34-6-2, 21 KOs), who is 11 years his senior, at this stage in his career, Fierro stated what is very perspicuous on paper.

“My advantage is youth and the experience that my team and my corner have given me. I’m a Mexican fighter that comes forward and I don’t care about getting hit as long as I land my punches. I love to clash and I’m very courageous in the ring. No fighter can intimidate me.”

After beating Burgos, Fierro wants to take his courage to the championship level.

“The fighter I have in mind is [WBC 135-pound titlist and Ring No.3-ranked contender] Devin Haney. It means a lot to have this opportunity [to land a major fight]. The guys I want to face have fought guys that are more renowned than the ones I have fought and it fills me with a lot of motivation and the hunger that I have to succeed and become a champion.

“I believe no fighter is invincible and Burgos is not an exception and I’m ready to show the world that I’m prepared for big fights and big challenges. And on March 5, I’m going to show that by defeating Juan Carlos Burgos.”