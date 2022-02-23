Masataka Taniguchi defends his 105-pound belt against Kai Ishizawa in Tokyo on April 22

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

News reached The Ring that Masataka Taniguchi will make the first defense of his WBO strawweight title against compatriot Kai Ishizawa at the famed Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan on April 22.

This will be the second time Taniguchi, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring at 105-pounds, and Ishizawa have fought. In the previous fight Taniguchi had to get off the canvas to outwork his bigger-punching rival over 8-rounds.

Since then, Taniguchi has gone from strength to strength, initially claiming the Japanese national title before upsetting Wilfredo Mendez via 11th round stoppage to claim the WBO laurels last December. That win brought the 28-year-old southpaw’s record to (15-3, 10 knockouts).

Ishizawa turned professional in 2017. The 25-year-old won his first six outings before coming unstuck against Taniguchi. However, he has also kicked on and won four fights since, most notably claiming the vacant national title against previously unbeaten Katsuki Mori (KO 8). Ishizawa sports a record of (10-1, 9 KOs).

This appears to be a potentially difficult first defense for Taniguchi, while providing Ishizawa with the opportunity to gain not just revenge but also the world title.

