Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder and undercard – Weights from London, England

Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder Weigh In ahead their super-middleweight contest 11 February 2022- Photo by Mark Robinson.

by Ring TV DANIEL JACOBS 166.9lbs v JOHN RYDER 167lbs

(Brooklyn, USA) (Islington, England) JOHNNY FISHER 237lbs v GABRIEL ENGUEMA 231.7lbs

(Romford, England) (Madrid, Spain) FELIX CASH 159.6lbs v MAGOMED MADIEV 159.1lbs

(Wokingham, England) (Makhachkala, Russia) ELLIE SCOTNEY 121.2lbs v JORGELINA GUANINI 119.6lbs

(Catford, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)



AUSTIN WILLIAMS 161.4lbs v JAVIER FRANCISCO MACIEL 166.3lbs

(Texas, USA) (Buenos Aires, Argentina) HOPEY PRICE 125lbs v RICARDO ROMAN 124.6lbs

(Leeds, England) (Durango, Mexico) CYRUS PATTINSON 150.2lbs v EVGENII VAZEM 150.9lbs

(Ashtington, England) (Stary Oskol, Russian) SHILOH DEFREITAS 143.6lbs v ALEXEY TUKHTAROV 143.4lbs

(London, England) (Kamensk-Uralsky, Russia)



A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article. Please leave this field empty SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS