Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder and undercard – Weights from London, England

11 February 2022- Photo by Mark Robinson.
Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder Weigh In ahead their super-middleweight contest on 11 February 2022- Photo by Mark Robinson.
DANIEL JACOBS 166.9lbs v JOHN RYDER 167lbs
(Brooklyn, USA) (Islington, England)
Johnny Fisher and Gabriel Enguema weigh in ahead their heaveyweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.
JOHNNY FISHER 237lbs v GABRIEL ENGUEMA 231.7lbs
(Romford, England) (Madrid, Spain)
Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev weigh In ahead their middleweight fight on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson
FELIX CASH 159.6lbs v MAGOMED MADIEV 159.1lbs
(Wokingham, England) (Makhachkala, Russia)
Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini weigh in ahead their bantamweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.
ELLIE SCOTNEY 121.2lbs v JORGELINA GUANINI 119.6lbs
(Catford, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Austin Williams vs Javier Francisco Maciel weigh in ahead their middleweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.
AUSTIN WILLIAMS 161.4lbs v JAVIER FRANCISCO MACIEL 166.3lbs
(Texas, USA) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Hopey Price and Ricado Roman weighin ahead their junior featherweight contest on 11 February 2022 -Photo by Mark Robinson.
HOPEY PRICE 125lbs v RICARDO ROMAN 124.6lbs
(Leeds, England) (Durango, Mexico)
Cyrus Pattinson and Evgenii Vazem weigh in ahead their welterweight vontest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.
CYRUS PATTINSON 150.2lbs v EVGENII VAZEM 150.9lbs
(Ashtington, England) (Stary Oskol, Russian)
Shiloh Defreitas vs Alexey Tukhtarov Weigh In ahead their welterweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.
SHILOH DEFREITAS 143.6lbs v ALEXEY TUKHTAROV 143.4lbs
(London, England) (Kamensk-Uralsky, Russia)
A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.