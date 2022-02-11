Friday, February 11, 2022  |
News

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder and undercard – Weights from London, England

Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder Weigh In ahead their super-middleweight contest 11 February 2022- Photo by Mark Robinson.
11
Feb
by Ring TV

DANIEL JACOBS 166.9lbs v JOHN RYDER 167lbs       (Brooklyn, USA)                     (Islington, England)

Johnny Fisher and Gabriel Enguema weigh in ahead their heaveyweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.

JOHNNY FISHER 237lbs v GABRIEL ENGUEMA 231.7lbs     (Romford, England)             (Madrid, Spain)

Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev weigh In ahead their middleweight fight on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson

FELIX CASH 159.6lbs v MAGOMED MADIEV 159.1lbs   (Wokingham, England)  (Makhachkala, Russia)

Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini weigh in ahead their bantamweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.

ELLIE SCOTNEY 121.2lbs v JORGELINA GUANINI 119.6lbs(Catford, England)                 (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Austin Williams vs Javier Francisco Maciel weigh in ahead their middleweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.

AUSTIN WILLIAMS 161.4lbs v JAVIER FRANCISCO MACIEL 166.3lbs(Texas, USA)                              (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Hopey Price and Ricado Roman weighin ahead their junior featherweight contest on 11 February 2022 -Photo by Mark Robinson.

HOPEY PRICE 125lbs v RICARDO ROMAN 124.6lbs(Leeds, England)             (Durango, Mexico)

Cyrus Pattinson and Evgenii Vazem weigh in ahead their welterweight vontest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.

CYRUS PATTINSON 150.2lbs v EVGENII VAZEM 150.9lbs(Ashtington, England)                (Stary Oskol, Russian)

Shiloh Defreitas vs Alexey Tukhtarov Weigh In ahead their welterweight contest on 11 February 2022 – Photo by Mark Robinson.

SHILOH DEFREITAS 143.6lbs v ALEXEY TUKHTAROV 143.4lbs(London, England)                    (Kamensk-Uralsky, Russia)

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.

