Erickson Lubin takes on Sebastian Fundora on Showtime on April 9

Erickson Lubin. Photo by Amanda Westcott

A clash between two of the best junior middleweights is in the works for April 9.

Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora will square off to decide who becomes the WBC mandatory challenger, two sources confirmed to The Ring Thursday afternoon. No venue has been announced but one source said “Las Vegas is the likely destination to host the fight.”

The Lubin-Fundora fight, along with another proposed junior middleweight clash between Sergio Garcia and Tony Harrison, will air live on a ‘Showtime Championship Boxing’ telecast.

The PBC card will take place on the same day as the Ryan Garcia-Emmanuel Tagoe fight, which will take place in San Antonio, Texas and will stream live on DAZN. The clash between Lubin and Fundora is sure to bring fireworks between two strong junior middleweights, both who throw an abundant amount of power punches.

Both Lubin and Fundora are ranked in the top-10 by The Ring. Lubin and Fundora are ranked No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

Lubin (24-1, 17 knockouts), who resides in Orlando, Florida, last fought on June 26, dropping Jeison Rosario of the Dominican Republic twice before ending matters in round 6. The win over Rosario came over nine months after Lubin defeated Terrell Gausha by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old southpaw has won his last six bouts since losing by knockout to Ring Magazine champion Jermell Charlo in his only loss as a pro in October 2017.

Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs), who resides in Coachella, California, last fought on December 5, defeating Sergio Garcia by unanimous decision. Fundora had stopped his previous three opponents, including wins over Nathaniel Gallimore and Jorge Cota.

Standing almost 6’6”, Fundora is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz.

Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) is hoping to bounce back from his loss to Fundora by defeating Tony Harrison and putting himself back into world title contention.

The 29-year-old Garcia, who resides in Torrelavega, Spain, who is also promoted by Lewkowicz, was making his United States debut in the loss to Fundora. In a span of almost nine months in 2018 and 2019, Garcia defeated Maxime Beassurie, Ted Cheeseman, and Sergey Rabchenko, all by unanimous decision.

Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KOs) fought to a split-decision draw in his last bout against Bryant Perrella on April 17. The 31-year-old, who resides in Detroit, Michigan, was stopped by Jermell Charlo in round 11 in December 2019. Harrison was defending the WBC title he had won from Charlo in his previous fight one day short of the year prior.

Prior to the knockout loss to Charlo, Harrison had won his previous four fights since losing by knockout to Jarrett Hurd in February 2017.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing