Errol Spence Jr-Yordenis Ugas unification confirmed for April 16 at AT&T Stadium

We’ve known for a while now that that IBF and WBC welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 knockouts) would be facing WBA counterpart Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) next.

Today, however, we found out that the unification matchup would take place on April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Spence officially announced the fight on his Twitter account.

Spence, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 147 pounds, will be fighting for the first time since he beat Danny Garcia (UD 12) in December 2020.

The 31-year-old Texan had been due to face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao last August. However, just 11 days before the fight, it was revealed, following a routine examination, that Spence had a torn retina in his left eye.

That opened the door for Ugas, who is now rated No. 3 by The Ring, to step into the breach and face Pacquaio. The Cuban technician boxed the fight of his life and upset the Filipino superstar to claim the WBA strap.

Spence was a top amateur, who represented the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympics. After making the switch to the professional ranks, he proved his mettle by stopping Kell Brook (TKO 11) to win the IBF welterweight title and made five defenses: Lamont Peterson (RTD 7), Carlos Ocampo (KO 1), Mikey Garcia (UD 12), Shawn Porter (SD 12) and Garcia (UD 12).

In between the Porter and Garcia fights, in October 2019, Spence was involved in a high-speed car accident while under the influence of alcohol. The unified titleholder was thrown from the vehicle, but miraculously escaped with relatively minor injuries and made a full recovery.

Ugas was also an amateur standout, who took gold at the 2005 World Championships and bronze at the 2008 Olympics. He turned professional at 140, but flourished at welterweight, defeating the likes of Jamal James (UD 10), Bryan Perrella (TKO 4), Thomas Dulorme (UD 10) and Ray Robinson (TKO 7) to earn himself a long overdue title opportunity. He gave then-WBC titleholder Shawn Porter all he could handle, but dropped a split decision. Ugas rebounded with three wins before stunning Pacquiao.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright