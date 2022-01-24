Unbeaten heavyweight Jeremiah Milton set to return on Conceicao-Martinez card

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton. Photo credit: Mario Serrano/Victory Sports Entertainment

Despite a temporary setback last fall, Jeremiah Milton is making up for lost time to start 2022.

The unbeaten heavyweight signed an exclusive promotional contract with Holden Promotions earlier this month and on January 26, “Dreamland” will take on his toughest test to date when he squares off against journeyman Jason Bergman in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The scheduled six-round bout will take place on the undercard of a Top Rank on ESPN main event featuring junior lightweight combatants Robson Conceição and Xavier Martinez at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Milton was slated to return last August at the same venue but was forced to withdraw less than a month before the fight.

“I was transitioning from one gym to the other, and things got a little chaotic in my life at the same time,” he explained. “Boxing sadly got put on the side for a minute. It was a tough time being away from the sport and trying to figure out my next move, but I’m very thankful that we were able to turn things around.”

It ended up working out for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound former defensive end, who faces the 37-year-old Bergman, who despite losing his five bouts, has faced a slew of quality fighters.

Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs), a southpaw training out of Birmingham, Alabama, has previously faced former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker and rising prospects in Frank Sanchez and Cassius Chaney. Yes, he was knocked out in all of those fights, but every fight is a chance to add to the resume for an up-and-coming prospect.

“As long as I’m staying in the ring, I’m staying busy,” Milton told The Ring. “I’m also staying around the best [fighters]. I’ll be prepared for whatever comes towards me.

When the 27-year-old Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) refers to the “best,” it’s a hidden gym in San Diego where boxing’s biggest star has quietly trained for several years.

“What’s really special about working with Canelo [and trainer Eddy Reynoso] is that we keep it simple. You have to make sure you’re moving your head, throwing punches, and staying busy.

“There’s a group of people who all have the same goal of either becoming a world champion or maintaining their spot at the top. No one is stepping on anyone else’s toes. It’s just a work environment. And that’s the best part about it. We keep it simple.”

Milton expects to fight at least five times in 2022 but is absolutely willing to fight more if given the opportunity.

“I plan to be a lot more busier than I was a year ago,” he added. “Lord willing, everything will run smoothly, and I’ll keep knocking ‘em down and knocking these fights out of the way. I don’t call the shots, but if there’s an offer on the table [for a sixth fight], I’m gonna roll with it.”