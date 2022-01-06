Joshua Pagan to make pro debut for Salita Promotions on January 22

Joshua Pagan. Image courtesy of MLive.com

He hails from the same hometown as Floyd Mayweather Jr. but Joshua Pagan is prepared to carve out his own legacy in boxing.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based USA national amateur welterweight champion, who started boxing at 13, has signed a promotional contract with Salita Promotions.

Following a 90-bout amateur career culminating in three Michigan Golden Gloves titles, the 21-year-old Pagan decided it was time to get paid to use his heavy hands.

“I’ve been part of the amateur boxing game for a while now,” explained Pagan. “It’s time to challenge myself again and start something new. Pro boxing is the same sport but a different game. I want a new challenge.”

Pagan will make his pro debut on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, in Dearborn, Michigan, against Steubenville, Ohio’s Glenn Mitchell (3-6, 3 knockouts) in a four-round 147-pound battle in support of the 10-round middleweight main event featuring Hugo Centeno Jr. versus journeyman Antonio Todd.

Pagan, who is trained by his father Tony, believes the sky is the limit.

“I want to win a world championship. I’ve always dreamt of being on the big stage and fighting in the big fights. I don’t get nervous in big fights. If anything, I get more focused. I’m more than ready and very excited for this new challenge. I’m ready to go. I’m training hard and I will be in the best shape I’ve ever been in on January 22.

Dmitry Salita, who signed Pagan after he was impressed by what he’s observed thus far, says his new pupil is a solid addition to his stable.

“Joshua is a young new talent with tremendous potential,” said Salita. “He’s a very hard worker in the gym with exceptional boxing skills. He’s a new prospective star from the state of Michigan and I’m happy to be working with him and his father to help them reach his potential. He has a lot of fans coming out to watch his professional debut, which will be against a tough opponent with nine more fights.”