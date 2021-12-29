The Ring Awards 2021 – Prospect of the Year: Brandun Lee

Brandun Lee (left) against Camilo Prieto. Photo by Stephanie Trapp

Brandun Lee fought three times for a total of 11 rounds in 2021. It wasn’t a lot of ring time, but his performances cemented his reputation as one of the best young prospects in boxing.

The talented junior welterweight is a noted puncher, accounting for 22 of the wins in his 24-0 record ending inside the distance. However, Lee is more than a knockout artist. He possesses quick hands, a measured jab, and he likes to go to the body.

The 22-year-old became the first pro boxer to stop Samuel Teah (KO 3) in March and then Ezequiel Fernandez (KO 1) in August. He closed out his 2021 campaign by knocking out once-beaten Juan Heraldez (KO 7) on December 11.

“My development for this year was great as a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Lee told The Ring. “I showed that I can punch and I know how to box. I’m a great puncher and a better boxer.

“I’m growing into my body every day, and every day I feel stronger. I showed the boxing world that a star is coming, and I gained many new fans.”

Former Ring Editor-In-Chief Steve Farhood, who now serves as an on-air analyst for Showtime’s ShoBox series, has observed several of Lee’s fights live and sees considerable potential.

“Lee’s KO win over Heraldez was near-perfect,” said Farhood. “Facing the best opponent of his career, Lee went rounds and still managed to score a devastating KO.

“Lee’s power is real, and against Heraldez, he showed dimensions by boxing and emphasizing his jab. Still, I feel his best attributes, and those that will serve him well long-term, are his intelligence, maturity and demeanor.

“Lee is still very young, but by the end of 2022, I’d expect him to have faced a legitimate top-10 contender at 140 pounds…” (The full story, written by Anson Wainwright, will appear in the March 2022 issue of The Ring.)

Runners Up:

David Picasso

Frank Martin

Omar Aguillar

Xander Zayas