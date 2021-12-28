Frank Martin vs Romero Duno will headline PBC’s non-PPV telecast on Fox

Frank Martin - Photo by Sean Michael Ham-TGB Promotions

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) will air a two-hour block of fights prior to Saturday’s FOX Pay-Per-View telecast, a source confirmed to The Ring Monday afternoon.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Frank Martin will face hard-hitting Romero Duno in a 10-round bout. Also on the FOX telecast (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT), heavyweights Lenier Pero and Geovany Bruzon will square off in a six-round bout.

Both fights will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Martin (14-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Indianapolis, Indiana, defeated Ryan Kielczweski by decision over 10 one-sided rounds in his last fight on August 21. The win over Kielczweski came four months after the southpaw Martin scored an impressive knockout win over Jerry Perez in a clash of unbeaten lightweights.

The 26-year-old will take a significant step-up in opposition against Duno, who has faced modest opposition in recent fights.

Duno (24-2, 19 KOs), who is originally from the Philippines and now resides in nearby Miami, won by technical knockout over journeyman Jonathan Perez after round 2 of his last bout on September 24. Duno has won his last three bouts since losing by knockout in the opening round to Ryan Garcia in November 2019.

The 26-year-old stopped previously-unbeaten Christian ‘Chimpa’ Gonzalez in March 2017, leading to a run of fighting on a handful of Golden Boy Promotions cards. Duno also has wins over Gilberto Gonzalez, Ezequiel Aviles, Juan Antonio Rodriguez, and Ivan Delgado.

Pero and Bruzon, both of whom were born in Cuba and are managed by Shane Shapiro, will be making their United States debuts Saturday.

The 29-year-old Pero (5-0, 3 KOs), who now resides in Miami, knocked out Dumar Carrascal in the opening round of his last bout on June 26. Saturday will mark Pero’s fourth different country he has fought in as a pro.

Bruzon (6-0, 4 KOs) won by technical decision over German Garcia in his last bout on April 3. After making his pro debut in Guatemala City in August 2019, the Las Vegas fought his last five bouts throughout Mexico.

The five-bout FOX Pay-Per-View telecast, which will be headlined by the 12-round bout between heavyweight contenders Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin, will begin at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing