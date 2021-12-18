Unbeaten 140-pounder Yomar Alamo ready for Liam Paro, hopes for world title bout soon

Yomar Alamo. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Yomar Alamo has quietly put forth an unbeaten streak since turning pro in April 2013, but he could become a legit contender should he be victorious on Saturday.

Alamo will face Liam Paro in a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights at Amalie Arena in Orlando, Florida. The 10-round bout will open the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 card that will air live on Showtime pay-per-view (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, Alamo came in at 139 pounds with Paro a half-pound heavier.

Alamo (20-0-1, 12 knockouts), who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, has become a staple of Boxeo Telemundo telecasts since signing with promoter Tuto Zabala Jr. over three years ago. All of his recent fights have taken place in Kissimmee, a suburb of Orlando, which has a large Puerto Rico-American community.

In his last bout, on August 13, Alamo dropped Mexico’s Adrian Yung once en route to a 10-round unanimous decision victory. He has won his last three fights since fighting to a draw against Antonio Moran in October 2019.

The 26-year-old has expressed a desire to face the best at 140 pounds, and a win over Paro could lead to bigger fights in 2022.

“It is an important fight for Alamo,” Zabala told The Ring Friday. “He has seven wins in his three years with us. He has collected a few regional titles in the process. There was a period when he stopped because of the pandemic, which affected others as well, but he returned to action and was able to remain undefeated.

“Yomar is ranked number eight by the WBO. A win over Paro, who is ranked number three, will give him another regional title belt, but the door opens up for him to fight for a world title belt in a division that is very competitive. There are rumors that Ring Magazine and undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor could move up to welterweight after his fight against (Jack) Catterall. That would lead to all those (world) titles becoming vacant and allow us an opportunity to fight for one of those, as long as we come out victorious against Paro. We have confidence in Alamo. He is well-prepared and we come out victorious.”

Paro (21-0, 13 KOs), who resides in Brisbane, Australia, dropped Steve Gago once en route to a decision victory in his last bout on July 24. The 25-year-old southpaw has boxed more in recent fights with four of his last six going the distance.

Tonight will mark Paro’s first fight outside Australia.

