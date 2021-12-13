Weigh-in photo gallery: Naoya Inoue 117.9 Aran Dipaen 117.5

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese star Naoya Inoue and Aran Dipaen have weighed in ahead of their 12-round bantamweight championship fight which takes place at the Kokugikan Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Inoue, who will defend The Ring Magazine championship as well as the IBF and WBA titles, weighed in at 117.9 pounds. “The Monster” has captured titles in three divisions and will be making his fourth defense at 118 pounds.

The 30-year-old Dipaen, who hails from Thailand, is taking an enormous step up in class against one of the finest pound for pound fighters in the world today. There is absolutely nothing on the challenger’s resume to suggest that he can be competitive. He weighed in at 117.5 pounds.

Inoue has a record of 21-0 (18 KOs) and Dipaen is 12-2 (11 KOs).