Isaac Chamberlain blasts out Dilan Prasovic, scores first-round knockout

British cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain scored an impressive first-round knockout over Dilan Prasovic at the National Sports Center in Crystal Palace, London on Friday. The bout was scheduled for 10 rounds.

Chamberlain (14-1, 8 KOs) struggled a touch with his timing in the opening minute or so and was tagged by a brace of counter left hooks but he soon made a target of the body. The visitor from Montenegro was visibly hurt by one or two big rights to the mid-section and immediately tried to buy time and distance. However, the home fighter sensed weakness and went through the gears, closing out with a well-placed left hook to the body.

Referee Bob Williams counted Prasovic out at 2:58.

“He caught me with a left hook and I thought, I need to take this guy out because this is a fight,” said Chamberlain during his post-fight interview with Channel 5 in the U.K. “He’s been at the world level, so I had to be switched on and I’m so glad I got it done in emphatic fashion.”

Chamberlain’s lone setback came on points, in 2018, to countryman Lawrence Okolie, who has since captured the WBO 200-pound title. In his previous outing, Prasovic (15-2, 12 KOs) was blasted out by Okolie in three rounds.

The 27-year-old Chamberlain, who hails from Brixton in London, called out Jack Massey and hopes to be more active in 2022.

