Diaz insists Jo Jo Diaz could be in Kambosos mode vs Haney

We are so, so close to seeing what looks like on paper to me like the stiffest test yet in the pro career of Devin Haney.

His nickname is “the Dream,” but straight up, I’m not inclined to employ that tag, because it’s too much, too soon.

Haney can get back to me if he bests Jo Jo Diaz at Staples Center, and on DAZN, and then follows up with a victory over those heralded but not properly tested young gunners Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez. They got christened “kings” prematurely, I firmly believe, and to one extent or another, the shower of adulation undermined each athlete to a degree.

Maybe, just maybe, Jo Jo Diaz will be a recipient of that dynamic.

The Cali boxer might be under sized, Haney could simply be too big for Diaz to chop down to size.

But I found a seasoned hand who thinks Diaz will be in the Kambosos slot after midnight. Robert Diaz, the Golden Boy matchmaker and executive, has been with Diaz this fight week. I put it to Diaz, straight up, will Jo Jo spring the upset in LA?

“100%,” Diaz told me. “It’s not an easy task for either. Jo Jo needs to get inside and do his work to break Haney down. Haney must keep Jo Jo outside to win. It’s who can impose on the other. Jo Jo is beyond ready for tonight.”

Be very ready, Diaz advised readers, to hear “…and the newwwww,” with the WBC 135 belt switching waists.

“This fight mirrors last week almost identical,” Diaz continued. “Two young champions that overlook the current opponent vs two hungry, well prepared and confident opponents.”

Could it happen, two weeks in a row? Kid Kambosos pulling off a shocker, and now Jo Jo Diaz, possibly having elevated his game, matured and fully focused, doing the same? Stranger things have happened, right?