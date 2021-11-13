Alycia Baumgarner destroys Terri Harper in four rounds, claims WBC 130-pound title

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

There’s a new force in the women’s junior lightweight game.

American Alycia Baumgarner wrenched the WBC title from Britain’s Terri Harper with a stunning fourth-round stoppage at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday. The official time was 0:23.

Baumgarner, who resides on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, was ahead on points entering the fourth when she pounced on a lazy left hand with a perfect counter right to the jaw. Harper was literally knocked out on her feet and the referee’s intervention thankfully saved her from taking the full force of a clean-up left hook.

“I dreamed of this moment,” said Baumgarner (11-1, 7 knockouts) during her post-fight interview with DAZN. “I came over here as the challenger, as the underdog; my confidence was 100 and I didn’t see that from her. I seen that she was fragile and I jumped on it.”

Baumgarner was noticeably quicker with her hands in the opening round and displayed her power when she hurt the defending titleholder with an overhand right in the second. Harper’s legs betrayed her slightly and she was also thrown to the canvas.

The third was slightly better for Harper but it was hardly a foothold and Baumgarner always looked comfortable.

Harper, who entered as The Ring’s No. 1 rated junior lightweight, was having her first bout in 12 months due to a broken bone in her right hand. She falls to 11-1-1 (6 KOs).

Chris Billam-Smith (14-1, 9 KOs) retained his European cruiserweight championship with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Frenchman Dylan Bregeon. The official scores were 120-109, 119-109 and 119-109.

A head clash opened a deep gash on the Frenchman’s left ear in the second round, but periods of clean, effective punching were few and far between in the early going. Billam-Smith was always ahead, however, and compounded his lead with a strong finish in the championship rounds.

Bregeon falls to 11-2-1 (3 KOs).

Tom Gray is Managing Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing