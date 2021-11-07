Sunday, November 07, 2021  |
News

Breadman Edwards sees Plant winning, judge tomfoolery

Photo by Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images
06
Nov
by Michael Woods

Last call.

The main event, the battle for super middleweight supremacy, is almost on.

To prime the pump just a tiny bit, we asked trainer/analyst Stephen “Breadman” Edward’s how he sees the Canelo Alvarez attempt at a title sweep up against Caleb Plant at the MGM in Las Vegas.

Who will win and how, I asked Bread. “Plant SD,” he told me.

Breadman Edwards admits that he’s concerned that his guy J-Rock got stopped, and says he will make sure at next camp Williams has acceptable durability. (Photo by Stephanie Trapp)

“He gets out to early lead, Canelo closes the gap but Canelo runs out of rounds.”

And then he added dreaded words: “Scoring controversy.”

Noooooo!

Caleb Plant (left) and Canelo Alvarez were kept separate during their arrivals at the venue on Tuesday – Photo by Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Let’s ALL cross our fingers that Bread’s dark vision doesn’t come to fruition.

My call is Canelo matches up with his ruffian talk and goes at Plant. Maybe this is me HOPING rather than analyzing, but I can picture a mugging, after a few rounds of scouting then stalking, then surging.

We shall soon see.

