Breadman Edwards sees Plant winning, judge tomfoolery

Photo by Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images

Last call.

The main event, the battle for super middleweight supremacy, is almost on.

To prime the pump just a tiny bit, we asked trainer/analyst Stephen “Breadman” Edward’s how he sees the Canelo Alvarez attempt at a title sweep up against Caleb Plant at the MGM in Las Vegas.

Who will win and how, I asked Bread. “Plant SD,” he told me.

“He gets out to early lead, Canelo closes the gap but Canelo runs out of rounds.”

And then he added dreaded words: “Scoring controversy.”

Noooooo!



Let’s ALL cross our fingers that Bread’s dark vision doesn’t come to fruition.

My call is Canelo matches up with his ruffian talk and goes at Plant. Maybe this is me HOPING rather than analyzing, but I can picture a mugging, after a few rounds of scouting then stalking, then surging.

We shall soon see.