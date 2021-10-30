Jake Paul-Tommy Fury set for December 18 in Tampa, Florida

Jake Paul is finally receiving what he has been most asking for.

The YouTube star will face Tommy Fury in a clash of unbeaten reality stars on December 18, it was officially announced Friday afternoon. The eight-round cruiserweight bout, which will be fought at a catchweight of 192 pounds, will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and will air live on Showtime Pay Per View (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

After weeks of hurling insults at one another through the press and on social media, both will meet at a press conference on November 6 in Las Vegas, the same day as the unification fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. Another press conference will take place two days later in Tampa.

Paul (4-0, 3 knockouts), who now trains out of Puerto Rico, defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley by split-decision on August 26 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The victory snapped a string of three consecutive knockout victories.

The fight against Fury will be Paul’s first against a fighter who was not making his pro boxing debut. Paul made his own debut on January 30 of last year by knocking out British YouTube sensation Ali Eson Gib. Ten months later, Paul viciously knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

The 24-year-old also faced former MMA fighter Ben Askren on April 17, stopping him in the opening round. Paul is staying active and believes fighting and defeating Fury will earn him more respect among boxing fans.

“I started my professional boxing career less than two years ago,” said Paul. “Four fights, three pay-per-views, two as the headliner, and one sold-out arena. I’m looking forward to my toughest challenge yet and continuing to prove the critics wrong. Fight a real boxer they’ve said, and that is exactly what I’m doing. An undefeated boxer from the legendary Fury bloodline.

“However, this one is more than just boxing for me. It’s for America and showing the world there is no other country that gives you the opportunity to achieve whatever you set your mind to. It’s for every young person who has a dream and dedicates their life to achieving it. On December 18 I’m continuing to fulfill my dreams and turning a Fury into a fumbles.”

Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), who resides in Manchester, England, fought on the undercard of the August 26 Paul-Woodley card, defeating Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision. He has won his last two fights on points after stopping his previous four opponents.

The 22-year-old is confident his boxing pedigree will be enough to defeat Paul in their upcoming clash.

“Jake Paul is about to learn a serious life lesson,” said Fury, who will be fighting for the fourth time this year. “This is my world and he doesn’t belong here. I’m not one of these MMA men or basketball players. I have been boxing my whole life. On December 18 I will show the world the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man.”

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing