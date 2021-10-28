Jose Uzcategui tests positive in a VADA test, PBC looking for new foe for David Benavidez on Nov. 13

Lionell Thompson (right) vs. Jose Uzcategui. Photo courtesy of Showtime

If bookies had created a separate line for fight cancellations, someone could have made a small fortune in the past few months.

According to a report first posted by BoxingScene.com and later confirmed by multiple sources, the fight between David Benavidez and Jose Uzcategui, which was scheduled for Nov. 13 to take place at Phoenix’s Footprint Center and to be broadcasted by Showtime, is now cancelled after Venezuela’s Uzcategui tested positive for a yet unconfirmed banned substance during a VADA routine control.

The result seems to be definitive enough for promoter Premier Boxing Champions to decide that there will be almost no chance to contest it. They are now actively searching for a new opponent for Benavidez, who was slated to headline this tripleheader in his hometown along with his brother Jose, who is still scheduled to face Argentina’s Francisco Torres in the co-main event.

Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) and Uzcategui (31-4, 26 KOs) were supposed to fight a WBC elimination bout in the super middleweight division, which meant that both of them were enrolled in the organization’s “Clean Boxing Program” administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. The test that discovered Uzcategui’s use of banned substances was part of that program.