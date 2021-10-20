Dillian Whyte suffers shoulder injury, his Oct. 30 fight against Otto Wallin is off

Dillian Whyte

The Dillian Whyte-Otto Wallin fight scheduled for October 30 has been cancelled due to a shoulder injury suffered by Whyte during training. Boxing Scene’s Keith Idec was the first to report on the cancellation.

The nature and extent of the injury have not been revealed, but a case of Fury-itis has not been ruled out.

On Oct. 6th, Whyte was declared the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC belt, provided that Whyte would defeat Sweden’s Wallin in the main event of a card that still appears to be on, and which will take place in London’s O2 Arena and broadcasted by DAZN.

Although there is no reason to suspect foul play, the cancellation means that Whyte will now have no further roadblocks on his path towards an eventually much more profitable match against Fury, provided that the Wallin fight be called off completely and that his injury heals properly in time for a showdown with the current Ring heavyweight champion down the road.

An official announcement and more details are expected soon.