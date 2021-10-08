Fury and Wilder weigh in at their career heaviest in a tense private event

Tyson Fury (left) and Deontay Wilder face off distantly in a very tense and heavily guarded private event - Photo by Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – Given the simmering tension between Ring/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former titlist Deontay Wilder, promoters did not permit a post-weigh-in face-off between the big men on Friday inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. But that did not stop Fury and Wilder from pointing and jawing at each other from across the stage after they stepped on the scale at the weigh-in at which only those involved in the event and media members were permitted.

Both weighed in at career heavy weights. Fury, who did not take off his shirt or giant black hat, was 277 pounds. He was 273 for their rematch and 256½ in the first fight. Fury’s previous heaviest was 274 for a fight with Joey Abell in February 2014.

Fury and Wilder will meet for the third time in a heavyweight championship fight on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena after having fought to a disputed split draw in December 2018 and Fury scoring a one-sided seventh-round knockout in their rematch in February 2020.

Asked about being at his heaviest for a fight, Fury went off.

“It means total obliteration of a dosser! Total annihilation! That’s what it means to me – 277 pounds,” Fury shouted. “I’ll put him in the royal infirmary after this fight! Don’t worry about that!”

Wilder was 238 pounds, seven pounds heavier than his previous career high of 231 for the rematch with Fury 20 months ago. He was 212½ for their first meeting.

Asked about his weight gain, moments after stepping off the scale, Wilder said, “The weight just came on. I wanted to look sexy and feel sexy. I taste sexy as well. I’m bench pressing a little over 350, so whatever weight I came in at I can land on my back and lift him. There won’t be none of that rushing me and putting all of his weight on me. Most of all we just wanted to have fun at camp. It was a joyful camp. It was a loving feel camp and we had a lot of great times. The time that was given was an advantage of us to allow us to train.”

The fight was scheduled for July 24 but when Fury came down with Covid-19 about two weeks beforehand, the fight was postponed until Saturday.

Although Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs), 35, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, later had his say toward Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), 33, of England, from afar on stage, he was unusually calm during the weigh-in and was asked about it.

“Calmness is the key to the storm,” Wilder said. “I know that when I’m not calm my mind is cloudy. So, when your mind is cloudy it allows you to make bad decisions. But when you’re calm you can weather the storm. When you’re calm you are able to see certain things and you’re able to decide, make great decisions.

“I’m looking to be calm this whole fight so I can make great decisions so I can show the people what I’m all about. We have rejuvenated myself. We have re-invented myself. Redemption is upon us and I can’t wait to show the world what I’m all about. I’m re-introducing myself to the world.”

Fury was far more outspoken, going on a curse-filled rant during his television interview following Wilder’s, mainly when asked about what changes he might see in Wilder after promoting assistant trainer Malik Scott to head trainer and demoting Jay Deas to an assistant.

“Nothing! It’s one sh–house teaching another sh–house how to fight,” Fury shouted. “Both a pack of losers and they both ain’t worth a sausage! So, he couldn’t teach him anything. Man couldn’t fight himself because he’s a sh—house! So, when you got a sh–house teaching another sh–house how to fight, you’re in for a real pack of sh–house cowards!

“His heart’s rattlin’ now! His balls have sunk up inside of him! There’s a man here who’s going to annihilate you, dosser! Me! The Gypsy King! Tyson Fury’s the name and f—– fighting’s the game! There ain’t man born from his mother’s c— who can beat the Gypsy King! Not that mindless sausage over there.”

When asked for his prediction on his the trilogy fight will end, Fury got graphic.

“With him severely hurt on the floor, smashed to bits, looks like he was run over by an 18-wheeler truck,” the extremely animated Fury said. “He was complaining last time he had a cracked skull and an injured arm. I can’t wait for Saturday night! I’m gonna ruin and severely damage him! He’ll be unrecognizable after the fight! I’ll send him home butchered like a butcher’s block!”

The other three pay-per-view bouts are also in the heavyweight division, so there were no concerns about making weight.

–Frank Sanchez (18-0, 13 KOs), 29, a Miami-based Cuban, was 240 pounds and 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs), 27, of Houston, was 237 for the 10-round co-feature between up-and-coming contenders.

–Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs), 37, of Finland, was 246 pounds and Adam Kownacki, a Polish fighter from Brooklyn, New York, was 258 for their 12-round immediate rematch of Helenius’ upset fourth-round knockout victory in March 2020 in Brooklyn. In the first fight, Helenius was 238¾ and Kownacki was 265¼.

–Blue chip prospect Jared Anderson (9-0, 9 KOs), 21, of Toledo, Ohio, was 240 pounds and Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs), a 33-year-old southpaw from Russia, was 256.

The four boxers who will appear in two 10-round heavyweights that will air live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FS1 and Fox Deportes beginning at 7 p.m., before the start of the pay-per-view, all made weight.

–Puerto Rican super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs), 24, of Brooklyn, was 168 pounds and former world title challenger Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-2-1, 16 KOs), 30, of Argentina, was 166½.

–Former unified junior middleweight world titlist Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-2-1, 16 KOs), 31, of Philadelphia, in his first fight since losing his belts 20 months ago, was 156½ pounds and Vladimir Hernandez (12-4, 6 KOs), 32, of Mexico, was 153½. The fight was contracted at 157 pounds.