Boxeo Telemundo features Axel Vega v Armando Torres main event Oct. 15

A must-win fight between former world title challenger Axel Vega and gatekeeper Armando Torres will headline the next installment of the ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ series.

Vega and Torres square off on October 15, All Star Boxing Promotions announced Tuesday afternoon. The 10-round junior flyweight bout will take place at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City (Telemundo, 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

The clash between Vega and Torres will also start the fall season of the popular Spanish-language ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ series.

Both Vega and Torres, who were born and raised in Mexico City, are coming off a loss in their last fights. A loss would seriously deter any opportunity to fight for a world title belt in the immediate future.

Vega (14-4-1, 8 knockouts) last fought on March 13, when he challenged WBA world titleholder Hiroto Kyoguchi. In a bout in which Vega looked to have the upper hand, the fight was stopped in round five after Vega suffered a freak injury to his hand.

The 21-year-old has fought for a world title before, in October 2019, losing by a close, technical decision to WBO straw-weight titleholder Wilfredo Mendez. Sandwiched between the losses to Kyoguchi and Mendez is a decision win over Saul Juarez on August 21 of last year.

Torres (26-19, 19 KOs) had put together a five-fight winning streak, including a knockout victory over former world titleholder Ganigan Lopez and a decision victory over former world title challenger Juan Alejo.

The 40-year-old last fought on May 21, losing by knockout to contender Jonathan Gonzalez.

All Star Boxing also announced the following ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecast will take place the on October 22 at the Gimnasio Deportivo Oceania.

