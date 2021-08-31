Kickboxing prodigy Sarah Liegmann to make boxing debut on Saturday

A kickboxing prodigy is joining the sweet science.

Sarah Liegmann, the19-year-old southpaw who collected her 25th national title on May 22, will take on North Carolina’s Kedra Bradley in a four-round junior featherweight bout on a Carden Combat Sports card Saturday, September 4, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I am so excited to be making my professional boxing debut in the United States on September 4. It will be the realization of a lifelong dream for me,” said Germany’s Liegmann, who is also a 17-time world amateur champion.

“I have been training very hard for months with coach John David Jackson in Florida, and I can’t wait to get into the ring and show the American fans my progress. I want to thank my manager Mark Taffet and promoter John Carden for giving me this opportunity. I will do my best to show the boxing world that I am ready for this challenge and journey.”

Liegmann isn’t the first to make the change. Former junior welterweight titlist Chris Algieri was a world champion kickboxer and compiled a record of 20-0 before retiring to become a pro boxer. Other fighters that also kickboxed include: The Klitschko brothers Vitali and Wladimir, Marco Huck, Alexander Povetkin, and Alexander Ustinov.

Liegmann, who resides in the German town of Rheinbach, is the latest boxer to sign with former HBO PPV head-turned manager Mark Taffet, who also has Claressa Shields and Hannah Rankin among notables in his stable.

“With an incredible 17 world amateur kickboxing titles at just 19 years of age, Sarah Liegmann is one of the special young female athletes in the world and has a bright future ahead of her,” said Taffet.

“Sarah deserves tremendous credit for making her professional debut in boxing – a different sport than the one in which she has earned incredible accolades her entire youth. She is fearless and is looking to be a trailblazer and role model for young women the world over.”

The 24-year-old Bradley (1-2), who hails from Greensboro, is coming off back-to-back losses, but insists her switch in trainers has been a beneficial one.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to test my skills against Sarah Liegmann on September 4,” said Bradley. “I have made great progress with my new trainer Jeff Copeland, and I look forward to a great fight and a big victory when I step in that ring in Omaha!”