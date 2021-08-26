Dennis Contreras vs. Cesar Juarez headlines tonight’s Boxeo Telemundo

Dennis Contreras. Photo credit: Pablo Lozano Reyes

The fighting styles of Dennis Contreras and Cesar Juarez are all offense and little defense. That combination could produce an all-action fight, one in which fans tuning in could be the beneficiaries of a memorable clash.

Contreras and Juarez will square off tonight at Whitesands Events Center, in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a “Boxeo Telemundo” telecast (Telemundo, 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, both fighters weighed in at 126 pounds.

The clash between Contreras and Juarez is a crossroads bout between two boxer-punchers heading in opposite directions but their fan-friendly styles make this a can’t-miss fight, according to promoter Tuto Zabala of All Star Boxing. Zabala believes the fight will go beyond the expectations of an action fight.

“[I am] very happy and proud to have made this fight,” Zabala told The Ring Thursday morning. “It’s going to be a war for however long this fight lasts because both are warriors are knockout artists. I want to thank Sean Gibbons, Juarez’s manager, and Cesar Garcia, Contreras’ manager, and my team for making this fight possible. It’s really a do-or-die fight between the two.”

Contreras (24-10-1, 22 knockouts), who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, has become a fringe contender at featherweight with four straight recent wins after losing his previous five bouts. After defeating unbeaten prospect Fernando Garcia in May 2019, Contreras rallied to stop Belmar Preciado 15 months later.

The 29-year-old returned to action five weeks later, knocking out previously-unbeaten Carlos Flores in Round 6. In his most recent bout on March 12, Contreras stopped Hairon Socarras in the final round.

Juarez (26-10, 20 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, stopped overmatched Daniel Bautista in his most recent bout on May 22. The win snapped a three-bout losing streak, including defeats to Angelo Leo, Carlos Castro and, most recently, Jordan Gill.

The 30-year-old is best known for his unanimous decision loss in an action fight to Nonito Donaire in December 2015. The vacant WBO junior featherweight title was on the line.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Bryan Polaco will face Justin Gunter (2-1, 1 KO), of Danville, Virginia, in a six-round bout. Polaco (4-0, 3 KOs), who resides in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, has not fought since knocking out Ryan Favale in Round 1 on October 23.

In a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights, Omar Rosario (4-0, 2 KOs), of Caguas, Puerto Rico, will square off against Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Marc Misiura (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Christopher Galeano (13-1, 4 KOs) will face Marcus Willis (20-7-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout featuring Florida middleweights.

In a non-televised heavyweight bout scheduled for six round, unbeaten Stephan Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs), of Saint Louis, Missouri, will square off against Atlanta’s Nick Davis (6-2, 4 KOs)..

Tonight’s Boxeo Telemundo telecast will conclude the summer series.

