Kerman Lejarraga-Dylan Charrat set for September 11 in Barcelona

Matchroom Boxing will return to the Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday September 11 for a huge night of European Title action topped by Kerman Lejarraga taking on Dylan Charrat for the vacant Super-Welterweight Title, live on DAZN.

Bilbao’s Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KOs), the former European Welterweight Champion, was involved in a Fight of the Year contender against Britain’s Jez Smith last time out in April, surviving knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds to stop Smith on his feet in the sixth.

The big hitting ‘Revolver’ continues his quest to win a World Title at 154lbs when he meets undefeated Frenchman Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KOs) for a chance to become a two-weight European Champion after winning the 147lbs crown against Bradley Skeete in 2018.

In the second European Title fight of the night, Murcia’s Mary Romero (6-2, 1 KO) defends her Super-Bantamweight belt against Southam’s Amy Timlin (4-0-1) – who comes into her first fight on foreign soil off the back of a competitive draw with Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth Title.

Barcelona’s European Super-Lightweight Champion Sandor Martin (38-2, 13 KOs) keeps busy following his shutout points win over Luton’s Kay Prospere in April, former IBF Super-Bantamweight World Champion Kiko Martinez (41-10-2, 29 KOs) returns following his controversial loss to Zelfa Barrett and former amateur standout Cyrus Pattinson (1-0, 1 KO) looks to build on his impressive debut win over Yoncho Markov in June.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Barcelona for our third show in Spain as we continue our global expansion with DAZN,” said Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith. “It’s another huge night of European Title action featuring some of the biggest names Spanish boxing as well as two Brits looking to make statements in their first professional fights abroad. Catch it all live on DAZN.”

