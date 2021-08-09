Former titleholder Devon Alexander reveals injury woes following third consecutive defeat

Disappointment set in for Devon Alexander once more as he lost for the third consecutive time Saturday evening at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 34-year-old southpaw was outboxed over 10 rounds by Luke Santamaria in a PBC on FOX main event.

Alexander appeared to get off to a quick start over Santamaria, who spent the first couple of frames feeling out the former two-division titleholder.

In the second half of the fight, though, Santamaria took control and connected with the more impactful blows, including a pair of counter left hooks that knocked Alexander back on his heels.

Alexander (27-7, 14 KOs), of St. Louis, Missouri, who held titles at junior welterweight and welterweight, came into the fight confident of victory. But in the end, it was yet another bitter pill to swallow, as he dropped to 1-5-1 since December 2014.

Alexander revealed on social media after the fight that he suffered an injury that hampered his offense.

“I hurt my right bicep in the first round and it really held me back from getting my offense going,” said Alexander. “I tried to shake it out as the fight went on but I just couldn’t get anything going. I’m disappointed.”

According to Compubox, both combatants landed 82 punches, but it was Santamaria (12-2-1, 7 KOs), 23, of Garden Grove, California, who performed when it mattered the most.

“My legs were the key for me, he was trying to catch me with the left and I was able to anticipate it,” said Santamaria. “I was too quick on my feet for him. My footwork was the key. I’m ready to keep stepping up the competition.”