Evan Holyfield stays in win column, stops Agustin Cicero in three

Evan Holyfield with trainer Mark Breland

Junior middleweight Evan Holyfield, son of former undisputed cruiserweight and undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, remained unbeaten Friday night, stopping journeyman Agustin Cicero in Round 3, at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, in Windham, Massachusetts.

Holyfield, who is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and now resides in Houston, Texas, improves to 7-0, 5 knockouts.

Friday marked Holyfield’s first fight since defeating Nicholas Compton by unanimous decision on April 10. The 23-year-old previously fought on December 12, stopping Donnis Reed in the opening round.

Holyfield was the more polished fighter of the two, outboxing and hurting Cicero in the opening round. Holyfield continued to punish Cicero, dropping him four times during Round 2. To his credit, Cicero was game after getting up from each knockdown but would continue to receive punishment at the hands of Holyfield.

Moments after the start of Round 3, Holyfield dropped Cicero, prompting an immediate stoppage.

Holyfield made his pro debut in November of 2019, on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev WBO light heavyweight title fight, stopping Nick Winstead in 16 seconds of the opening round.

Cicero, who is originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and now resides in Fishers, Indiana, drops to 15-19-3, 7 KOs. The 38-year-old has now lost six of his last seven bouts.

Light heavyweight James Perkins, of nearby Lynn, Massachusetts improved to 5-0-1, 4 KOs by knocking out Anthony Murray at 31 seconds of the opening round. Murray, who resides in Fair Haven, Vermont, was making his pro debut.

In junior welterweight action, Alejandro Paulino dropped Carlos Galindo (1-16) of Woburn, Massachusetts, twice to win by knockout in the opening round. Paulino, who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in New London, Connecticut, improves to 3-0, 3 KOs.

Middleweight LaQuan Lewis, a 40-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, dropped Mike Taylor of Ticonderoga, New York, twice in Round 2 to win by knockout. Taylor was making his pro debut.

Nick DiSalvo, of Boston Boxing Promotions, promoted the card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.