Serhii Bohachuk set for ring return following Brandon Adams setback

Serhii Bohachuk. Photo by Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk is jumping back into the ring after suffering his first loss as a pro.

The Los Angeles-based Ukrainian will face journeyman Brandon Baue on Saturday at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa. The eight-round bout will precede the main event between once-beaten Ronald Cruz and Chris Gray.

Both fights will be streamed live on Fite.tv ($14.99, 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT).

Bohachuk (18-1, 18 knockouts) suffered an eighth-round knockout defeat to Brandon Adams on March 4. He was up on all three judges’ scorecards after seven rounds.

The 26-year-old has shown extraordinary punching power against modest opposition, having knocked out the likes of Freddy Hernandez, Tyrone Brunson, Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis, and, most recently, Alejandro Davila.

A win would put Bohachuk, who is promoted by Tom Loeffler, back on track in a competitive 154-pound division.

Baue (16-23, 11 KOs), who resides in Troy, Missouri, defeated Kynndale Prather by unanimous decision in his last bout on May 1. The victory over Prather snapped a six-bout losing streak, the last four coming by knockout.

Cruz (17-1, 12 KOs) stopped Ernesto Olvera in his last bout on March 18. The 29-year-old, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of North Hollywood, has won his last 15 bouts since suffering his only defeat at the hands of Ryan Soft in February 2015.

Gray (13-22-1, 1 KO), who resides in Vero Beach, Florida, has not fought since losing by split decision to Jimmy Williams in December 2015. He is winless in his last 11 bouts.

Featherweight Andre Marquez (9-2, 6 KOs) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota will square off against Nicaragua’s Julio Buitrago in a six-round bout.

George Giovanis, who runs 15th Round Promotions, will promote the card.

