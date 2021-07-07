Angel Fierro signs with Matchroom Boxing

Angel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro

Lightweight Angel Fierro has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, it was announced on Wednesday.

Fierro (18-1-1, 14 knockouts), who is originally from Tijuana, Mexico and now resides in San Diego, California, scored a shocking upset win in his most recent bout on March 18, knocking out Alberto Machado in Round 6, at Albergue Olimpico in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Fierro had been knocked down by Machado once in Round 1 and again in Round 2.

The 22-year-old took the fight on a week’s notice after original opponent Hector Tanajara Jr. pulled out of the fight due to illness.

Fierro, who is trained by former four-division titlist Erik Morales, has won his last two bouts since suffering the only loss of his pro career at the hands of Alex Martin, on January 11 of last year. Fierro hopes to face the top echelon of the lightweight division.

“I am happy with the opportunity to be part of a company like Matchroom,” said Fierro, who will be back in action later in the summer. “I am grateful with the opportunity to represent my country, climb the rankings and prove I am here to stay.

Fierro’s signing follows the first event of a new series in Mexico with Eddie Hearn and DAZN teaming up with Canelo Promotions and Eddy Reynoso’s Clase y Talento. In the main event, which took place in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 26, Julio Cesar Martinez, who is ranked No. 1 at flyweight by The Ring, defended his WBC title with a stoppage win over Joel Cordova. Hearn is thrilled to add more talent like Fierro to his stacked stable.

“I am delighted to welcome Angel to the team,” said Hearn. “His win over Machado was spectacular and he showed all the hallmarks of the classic Mexican fighters that we all love to watch – grit, determination, heart and the appetite for a war.

“Angel is the latest Mexican addition to the stable and coming off the back of a great night in Guadalajara, he’s just the type of fighter that these shows in Mexico are built for – hungry, young talents that deserve the chance to shine at home.”

