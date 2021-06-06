Weigh-in alert: Michael Dutchover 137.4, Ivan Leon Benitez 138

Michael Dutchover (left) vs. Rosekie Cristobal. Photo by Dave Mandel/ SHOWTIME

Fans wishing to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition bout will have to dig deep into their pockets, but a fight card also taking place Sunday will stream for free and feature a top lightweight prospect.

Michael Dutchover will square off against Ivan Leon Benitez at the Omega Products International in Corona, California. The eight-round contest will headline a three-bout ‘3.2.1 Boxing’ card, which will be stream live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions Facebook and YouTube pages (5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT).

At Saturday’s weigh-in, Dutchover weighed 137.4 pounds. Benitez weighed 138 pounds.

Dutchover (14-1, 10 knockouts), who is originally from Midland, Texas and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs, will fight for the for first time in 2021. He withdrew from a card earlier this year due to injury and a May 28 card was also postponed.

The 23-year-old has not fought since defeating Jorge Marron, Jr. by unanimous decision on July 26. That bout took place 10 months after Dutchover suffered the only loss of his career at the hands of Thomas Mattice. The fight was stopped in the ninth round by a ringside physician due to a cut above Dutchover’s eye that was caused by a punch.

Benitez (14-4-1, 10 KOs) fought to a split decision draw against Francisco Lopez Corrales in his last bout on December 8. In his previous fight, on February 21 of last year, Benitez lost by unanimous decision to George Acosta.

The 20-year-old, who is originally from Queretaro, Mexico and now resides in Cancun, made his pro debut in November 2015.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Richard Brewart, Jr. will square off against Donte Stubbs in a six-round bout.

Brewart (9-0, 4 KOs), who resides in Rancho Cucamonga, California, overcame a knockdown in the opening round of his last fight on February 21 to win a split decision over the previously unbeaten Nathan Weston. He weighed in at 155.7 pounds on Saturday.

Stubbs (6-1, 2 KOs), who weighed 155.8 pounds, last fought Fred Wilson, Jr. on July 9. After scoring two knockdowns, Stubbs, who resides in nearby Riverside, was initially announced the winner, but the Nevada Athletic Commission overturned the result to a no-contest almost two months later after Stubbs tested positive for the banned substance methyltestosterone.

In the opening bout, Jose Sanchez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Cathedral City, California will face Denver’s Andrew Strode (6-0, 1 KO) in a six-round clash of unbeaten junior featherweights.

